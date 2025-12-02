Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'learn' Conor Gallagher asking price ahead of January window

By Carter White | 02 Dec 2025 14:27 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 17:23

Atletico Madrid have reportedly set their asking price for Manchester United target Conor Gallagher ahead of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old is supposedly wanted by a number of clubs in the Premier League during the winter trading point.

Gallagher has seen his match minutes slashed in Spain this term, starting just three top-flight games for the La Liga giants.

As a result, the midfielder has fallen out of contention in Thomas Tuchel's England plans, with the likes of Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson taking centre stage.

Since his £34m move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024, Gallagher has featured in 69 matches, scoring six goals.

© Imago

Man United learn Gallagher asking price?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid are open to the possibility of offloading Gallagher during the January transfer window.

The journalist states that the La Liga outfit would not be keen on a loan move though, preferring a permanent sale instead.

It is understood that Diego Simeone's men could accept an offer of around £26m during the upcoming winter trading point.

The Red Devils remain in the market for Gallagher, who was linked heavily to the Theatre of Dreams club over the summer.

As well as plenty of admirers in the Premier League at the moment, the 25-year-old is supposedly wanted by clubs in Italy.

© Imago

Targeted improvements at Old Trafford

During the summer transfer window, Manchester United focused on swift improvements to their forward line following a sobering 2024-25 campaign.

The Red Devils mainly targeted players with a track record of performing in the Premier League, bringing the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to Old Trafford.

It is apparent that 20-time English champions have shifted their attentions to the signing of a combative midfielder ahead of the January window.