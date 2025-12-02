West Ham lineup vs. Man Utd: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Lucas Paqueta replacement decided

By Ben Knapton | 02 Dec 2025 14:09 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 14:18

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo will once again have to find solutions to Lucas Paqueta's absence through suspension when the Irons meet Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Hammers' 2-0 Premier League loss to Liverpool on Sunday was marred by an inexplicable red card to Paqueta, who talked himself into a second yellow after being booked for a challenge.

The Brazil international - who then launched an incredible rant towards the FA online - will now serve his second one-game ban of the season, after previously missing the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth due to accumulated yellow cards.

Santo opted for a 3-4-3 shape in that game with Luis Guilherme on the left, and as Crysencio Summerville is expected to miss out again, the former could be given another chance to impress.

Guilherme will likely comprise part of a four-strong attack with Mateus Fernandes, Callum Wilson and Jarrod Bowen, who is bidding to become the first West Ham player since Jermain Defoe in 2002 to score in three straight Premier League games vs. Man Utd.

Santo could also make an unenforced alteration in midfield, where Tomas Soucek endeavours to win his place back from Soungoutou Magassa, but Freddie Potts's run in the first XI is likely to continue.

Dinos Mavropanos was also at fault for Liverpool's second goal - missing a seemingly simple clearance from Joe Gomez's cross - so it would not be surprising to see Max Kilman come back in.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Potts, Soucek; Bowen, Fernandes, Guilherme; Wilson

