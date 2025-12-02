Man Utd lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Ruben Amorim faces Matheus Cunha dilemma

By Ben Knapton | 02 Dec 2025 14:01 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 14:18

Manchester United attacker Matheus Cunha is seemingly on course to be available for Thursday's Premier League battle with West Ham United at Old Trafford.

The Brazil international has missed the Red Devils' last two matches against Everton and Crystal Palace due to a head injury, but he is back in full training and should be involved in some capacity on Thursday.

Man Utd struggled in Cunha and Benjamin Sesko's absences against Everton, but Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount stepped up at Selhurst Park, both netting past Dean Henderson in a 2-1 comeback win.

Furthermore, as Man Utd are not playing any form of continental or cup football right now, fatigue should not be a huge factor in Ruben Amorim's decision-making, so Zirkzee and Mount could very well keep their places in attack over Bryan Mbeumo.

Bruno Fernandes provided both assists for the Red Devils at the weekend, but the Portugal international has never scored in 11 previous games against West Ham in the Premier League - something he will be hoping to rectify on Thursday.

Amorim is likely to stick with the same bank of four in the middle, but after a Leny Yoro horror show at the weekend, there may be scope for Noussair Mazraoui to start at right centre-back.

Harry Maguire is the hosts' only other fitness concern for the gameweek 14 clash; the England defender is still absent with a thigh problem.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount; Zirkzee

> Click here to see how West Ham could line up for this game