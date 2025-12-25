Nigeria vs Tunisia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 25 Dec 2025 23:09

Fresh off flying starts to their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaigns, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia clash with claws drawn for control of Group C at Fez Stadium on Saturday evening.

The West African nation sit second in their bracket following a 2-1 victory over Tanzania, while a 3-1 triumph over Uganda leaves the North Africans top of the pool.

Match preview

Nigeria’s opener was defined by territorial control and chance creation, though the scoreline suggested a lack of ruthlessness, as Eric Chelle’s side registered 21 attempts – eight on target – while failing to convert four clear opportunities.

The breakthrough arrived in the 36th minute through Semi Ajayi’s header, before Ademola Lookman restored the lead shortly after the interval with a precise left-footed effort, moments after Charles M’Mombwa had levelled matters for Tanzania.

That victory allowed the West Africans to steady themselves after a difficult spell, having fallen short in the World Cup playoffs following a penalty defeat to DR Congo before losing a friendly against Egypt.

On a broader scale, the Super Eagles have won six of their last nine outings, and the most superstitious fans might see the latest result as a lucky omen, recalling how Nigeria overcame Tanzania in their opening 1980 AFCON match before going on to lift the title.

Still chasing their first continental crown since 2013, the three-time AFCON winners aim to go one better than in the previous edition and will look to assert themselves as one of the tournament’s favourites with a statement win on Saturday.

Group-stage records in the African championship further suggest the Super Eagles can claim full spoils, having won six of their last seven such matches.

Meanwhile, the early stages of recent AFCON tournaments have brought little joy for Tunisia, who will be pleased to have ended a four-game winless run (D2, L2) in the group stage with their last victory.

The Carthage Eagles hit the ground running against Uganda, taking the lead inside 10 minutes through an Ellyes Skhiri strike before Elias Achouri added a brace across both halves, leaving Denis Omedi’s stoppage-time effort as mere consolation.

Tunisia have now matched the points they earned in 2021 and surpassed their 2023 total, when the one-time AFCON winners finished bottom of their group, and will be optimistic of adding to that tally, having lost just one of their last eight games against Nigeria.

The most recent clash between the sides ended in a 1-0 quarter-final win for the North Africans in 2021, suggesting they can take full spoils again, especially given their current three-game winning streak.



Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations form:

Nigeria form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

L

W

Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations form:

Tunisia form (all competitions):

D

L

D

W

W

W

Team News

Nigeria emerged from their opener without fresh concerns, and Chelle is expected to retain his preferred 4-4-2 diamond.

Lookman, who was the Super Eagles’s joint top scorer at the previous tournament, will look to continue with his impressive opening-day performance, while Victor Osimhen will be keen to sharpen his finishing after spurning opportunities last time out.

Alex Iwobi provided two assists against Tanzania and remains central to creativity in midfield, with captain Wilfred Ndidi anchoring proceedings.

Tunisia also reported a clean bill of health, leaving head coach Sami Trabelsi little reason to alter his approach, so expect a 4-3-3 once again with Hazem Mastouri leading the line.

Already among the leading scorers at the tournament, Achouri will again pose a threat from wide areas as he continues his pursuit of the Golden Boot.

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Sanusi, Bassey, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel; Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Lookman; Osimhen, Adams

Tunisia possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi; Sassi, Skhiri, Mejbri; Achouri, Mastouri, Saad

We say: Nigeria 1-1 Tunisia

This meeting brings together two of Group C’s strongest contenders, and the balance of quality suggests a tightly contested affair.

Recent trends also point towards parity, with six of the last eight encounters between these nations finishing level in regulation time.



