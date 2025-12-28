Preview: Uganda vs Nigeria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 28 Dec 2025 19:18

Already assured of top spot in Group C, Nigeria face Uganda at Fez Stadium on Tuesday in round three of the Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

The Super Eagles secured victories in their opening two games of the campaign and sit three points clear at the top of the group, while the Cranes are bottom on one point due to an inferior goal difference to third-placed Tanzania.

Match preview

Death, taxes and Nigeria making heavy weather of what appeared to be routine wins — the Super Eagles had to hold their nerve to see out a 3–2 victory over Tunisia after racing into a three-goal lead.

A dominant display for much of the contest saw Eric Chelle’s men take control through goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman, but a 74th-minute header from Monastir Talbi and a penalty from Ali Al-Abdi handed a lifeline to the North Africans, who came close to completing a dramatic comeback in stoppage time.

That outcome further underlined Nigeria’s excellence and vulnerability at both ends of the pitch, having now scored and conceded in seven of their last eight matches, including a 2-1 victory over Tanzania in their opening fixture of the tournament.

The Super Eagles have now recorded wins in seven of their last 10 outings, with the latest result also extending their strong AFCON group-stage return to seven wins from nine games (D1, L1).

Despite already securing passage to the knockout phase for a 16th consecutive appearance and having Group C honours confirmed, Nigeria will be keen to further cement their status as one of the tournament favourites with a win on Tuesday.

The three-time AFCON champions are still chasing their first continental crown since 2013, and success here would help ease the pain of last edition’s final defeat while also offering some compensation for missing out on the 2026 World Cup.

© Iconsport / BackpagePix

Meanwhile, far less scrutiny surrounds Uganda’s absence from next year’s global showpiece, and finishing second in their qualifying group could still be viewed as a respectable achievement.

Since ending their qualification campaign with defeat to Algeria, the Cranes have lost two of their following four matches (W1, D1), including a 3-1 reverse against Tunisia in their AFCON opener.

Competing at their first continental finals since the 2019 edition, Uganda collected their first point of the tournament in a 1-1 draw against Tanzania on matchday two, though it felt like two points dropped after Allan Okello failed to convert a stoppage-time penalty.

That leaves Paul Put’s men with just one win in their last 10 AFCON matches (D3, L6), and they now face the prospect of a fifth group-stage exit in eight tournament appearances, making victory on Tuesday particularly vital.

A favourable head-to-head history against Nigeria could inspire some belief, with Uganda having won four of the previous eight meetings between the sides (D2, L2), and they will aim to add to that tally here, knowing they could still make the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams even if second spot proves out of reach.



Uganda Africa Cup of Nations form:

L

D

Uganda form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

L

D

Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations form:

W

W

Nigeria form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Uganda emerged from their draw with Tanzania without any fresh issues, leaving head coach Put with a full squad to choose from, and he could once again shuffle his pack.

The 69-year-old manager made five changes to his starting side on matchday two, including in goal, where Jamal Salim dropped to the bench in favour of veteran Denis Onyango, who could retain his place.

With Nigerian roots, Uche Ikpeazu is pushing for a start on Tuesday after scoring the equaliser against Tanzania last time out.

Meanwhile, Chelle made two changes to the Super Eagles’s matchday one lineup, with Bruno Onyemaehi replacing Zaidu Sanusi at left-back, while Frank Onyeka was preferred to Samuel Chukwueze in midfield, and both could keep their places.

Osimhen opened his account for the tournament last time out, while Ndidi scored his first goal for the Nigeria national team, and Lookman has found the net in consecutive AFCON matches.

With qualification already secured, it would not be a surprise if the likes of Chidera Ejuke, Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu and other squad members are handed more game time.



Uganda possible starting lineup:

Onyango; Kayondo, Sibbick, Byaruhanga, Obita; Semakula, Mutyaba, Okello; Omedi, Mato, Ssemugabi

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Onyemaechi, Bassey, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel; Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyeka, Lookman; Osimhen, Adams

We say: Uganda 1-2 Nigeria

Nigeria’s contrasting form in attack and defence remains evident, and another outing featuring goals at each end would not be a surprise, though even with possible rotation, the Super Eagles are expected to edge a hard-fought encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.