Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions including Sadio Mane's Senegal vs. Benin

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Dec 2025 06:00

Monday's action at the Africa Cup of Nations witnessed the third round of matches across Groups A and B, and Tuesday brings even more group-deciding games.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman's Nigeria, already assured of a round of 16 place, are in action against Uganda, while Tanzania take on Tunisia in the group's other fixture.

However, the headline match is undeniably between Benin and Sadio Mane's Senegal, separated by one point in Group D, while eliminated Botswana face in-form Congo DR.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for all of Tuesday's AFCON games.

Uganda vs. Nigeria (Tuesday, 4pm)

Already assured of top spot in Group C, Nigeria face Uganda at Fez Stadium on Tuesday in round three of the Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

The Super Eagles secured victories in their opening two games of the campaign and sit three points clear at the top of the group, while the Cranes are bottom on one point due to an inferior goal difference to third-placed Tanzania.

We say: Uganda 1-2 Nigeria

Nigeria’s contrasting form in attack and defence remains evident, and another outing featuring goals at each end would not be a surprise, though even with possible rotation, the Super Eagles are expected to edge a hard-fought encounter.

Tanzania vs. Tunisia (Tuesday, 4pm)

Tanzania and Tunisia will clash for the second automatic qualification spot in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations when they meet at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday.

The Taifa Stars enter this contest off the back of a 1-1 draw against neighbours Uganda, while their opponents will be looking to recover from a 3-2 loss to Nigeria.

We say: Tanzania 0-2 Tunisia

Tanzania are more than likely to approach this match conservatively, looking to hit the Carthage Eagles on the break. However, they are going to have a long day at the office with what could be a torrent of Tunisian attacks.

Additionally, the difference in quality could play a part in this encounter, and it is hard to predict any outcome other than a 2-0 win for Tunisia.

Benin vs. Senegal (Tuesday, 7pm)

Tournament favourites Senegal face Benin on Tuesday as Group D concludes at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, with both sides well-placed to reach the knockout stages of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Benin arrive buoyed by a landmark 1–0 victory over Botswana on Saturday, which marked the first AFCON win in the nation’s history, while the leaders sealed qualification following a hard fought 1–1 draw with DR Congo in their previous outing.

We say: Benin 1-1 Senegal

Both sides are expected to approach this fixture with caution, fully aware that avoiding defeat could prove decisive in the race for qualification, with a draw potentially enough to secure a place in the knockout stages for each team depending on results elsewhere.

A draw would move Senegal onto five points, which may not be sufficient to top the group but would guarantee progression, while Benin could also advance as one of the best third-placed teams based on their points total.

Botswana vs. Congo DR (Tuesday, 7pm)

Congo DR, already through to the knockouts, face Botswana in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group finale at Al Barid Stadium on Tuesday.

A return of four points from a possible six has propelled Congo DR into the round of 16, but in contrast, Botswana have suffered an early exit after two defeats so far, setting the stage for a finale with differing ambitions.

We say: Botswana 0-3 Congo DR

Given Botswana's abysmal performance en route to their two Group D defeats, Congo DR will relish the opportunity to secure a resounding win on Tuesday.

All considered, we anticipate that Congo DR will win comfortably and finish their impressive group-stage journey on a positive note, underlining their status as strong contenders for the knockout rounds.

