Preview: Angola vs Egypt - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 27 Dec 2025 20:05 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 20:12

Angola and Egypt commence the third round of group-stage matches in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a meeting at Stade Adrar on Monday.

Having already qualified for the knockout stages, Egypt will look to wrap up their Group B campaign on a high against Angola, who must secure maximum points from their final group outing to avoid an early exit.

Match preview

There is no denying Egypt's pedigree in the Nations Cup. However, their performances in recent editions have often left much to be desired, with three last-16 exits in their last four appearances.

With star man Mohamed Salah approaching the twilight of an undeniably illustrious career, the winger will be driven to seize what he sees as perhaps his final opportunity to claim continental silverware and cement his legacy with Egypt.

Salah has scored the winner in both of his side's victories so far, most recently a contentious penalty against South Africa that confirmed the Pharaohs as the first round-of-16 participants.

Hossam Hassan will want to see more from his side if they are to end a 16-year wait for AFCON glory, but the seven-time winners can afford to take their foot off the gas a bit for their upcoming encounter against Angola.

Nonetheless, with first place in Group B on offer, Egypt will be keen to continue their three-game winning run since a poor Arab Cup display, which ended in group-stage elimination earlier this month.

Egypt are unbeaten in their previous seven meetings against Angola, although Monday's matchup in Agadir will be the first edition of this fixture in four years.

© Imago / PA Images

Angola have managed just one point from a possible six to start their AFCON campaign, following a quarter-final run last time out in Ivory Coast.

Patrice Beaumelle's men kicked off proceedings with a 2-1 defeat to South Africa on Monday, four days before a 1-1 stalemate against Zimbabwe, where Knowledge Musona cancelled out Gelson Dala's opener just past the midway point of the first half.

Angola have given a good account of themselves in both of their two outings so far, albeit with little to show as they sit bottom of Group B.

Currently five games without a clean sheet, Los Palancas Negras need to shore up defensively before a must-win clash with the record AFCON winners.

While a win against Egypt is non-negotiable in their quest to avoid a fourth group-stage exit in five continental tournaments, Angola still need results elsewhere to go their way to stand a chance of qualification.

Angola Africa Cup of Nations form:

Angola form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

L

D

Egypt Africa Cup of Nations form:

Egypt form (all competitions):

D

D

L

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Shengolpixs

After scoring his 22nd goal for Angola, Gelson Dala is now joint-third with Manucho on the all-time list, 12 goals behind Flavio in second.

Meanwhile, despite spending much of the year as Neblu's backup, Hugo Marques has started his nation's last two matches and looks set to feature again.

Turning to Egypt, defender Mohamed Hany is suspended after a red card just before halftime against South Africa and will not play on Monday.

After delivering a strong second-half cameo last time out, 27-year-old Emam Ashour is poised to return to the lineup.

One of six players to have scored twice so far, Mohamed Salah is firmly in contention for the Golden Boot and will look to deliver once again.

Angola possible starting lineup:

Marques; Mata, Buatu, Carmo, Carneiro; Mukendi, Show; Benson, Fredy, Dala; Nzola

Egypt possible starting lineup:

El-Shenawy; Hamdi, Rabia, Fathy, Ibrahim, Ashour; Trezeguet, Attia, Zizo; Marmoush, Salah

We say: Angola 1-1 Egypt

Given the circumstances, Angola will be under pressure to take control of proceedings, and that could play into the hands of Egypt, who have enough players to hurt their opponents on the break.

That said, a draw seems likely, with both teams settling for a point apiece after a closely contested match.

