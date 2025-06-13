Sports Mole previews Sunday's COSAFA Cup clash between South Africa and Angola, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Host nation South Africa will look to snatch the crown from defending champions Angola when both countries meet for the final of the 2025 COSAFA Cup at Free State Stadium on Sunday.

The Bafana Bafana are chasing a sixth title, while the Black Leopards have their sights set on a fifth, having lifted the trophy last year.

Match preview

South Africa have shown commendable resolve in bouncing back from their underwhelming group-stage exit in 2024, though their path to the final this time has been far from straightforward.

A 1-0 defeat to Mozambique in their opening match raised fears of another dismal run, but the hosts responded with a 2-0 triumph over Zimbabwe in their second game, even though they still trailed the group leaders by a point heading into the final round.

There was no shortage of drama as all four teams took to the pitch simultaneously, and although South Africa were held to a goalless draw by Mauritius, Zimbabwe’s 3-1 victory over Mozambique turned out to be a timely favour, allowing Hugo Broos’s side to sneak through on superior goal difference.

Their semi-final clash with Comoros was far more straightforward, as the Bafana Bafana roared into a two-goal lead within 14 minutes and, although they conceded before half time, Mike Kamogelo Sebelebele’s strike on the hour mark wrapped up a 3-1 victory and booked the hosts’ place in Sunday’s showpiece.

South Africa have not lifted the trophy since 2021 but can draw belief from their flawless record in COSAFA Cup finals, having emerged victorious in each of the previous five they have featured in.

Angola, on the other hand, are yet to face the Bafana Bafana in this tournament, but recent results suggest Pedro Goncalves’s men could be the ones to finally halt the hosts’ perfect streak on the big stage.

The Palancas Negras have won two of the last three meetings across the African Nations Championship and friendly fixtures, a record that adds weight to their challenge especially considering how efficiently the defending champions have navigated this tournament.

Angola finished top of Group B with seven points after three games, despite not bursting out of the blocks, having been held to a 1-1 draw by Namibia in their opening match.

They quickly found their stride with a commanding 4-0 dismantling of Lesotho and followed that up with a 1-0 win over Malawi to seal progression to the last four.

Angola’s semi-final outing against Madagascar was anything but tense, having cruised to a 4-1 victory, and scoring all four before conceding a late consolation in stoppage time.

That emphatic result sees the Black Leopards reach back-to-back COSAFA Cup finals for the first time and they could yet make history by becoming only the fourth nation to retain the trophy after Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

South Africa COSAFA CUP form:





L



W



D



W





South Africa form (all competitions):





L



D



W



D



W



W





Angola COSAFA CUP form:





D



W



W



W





Angola form (all competitions):





D



L



D



W



W



W





Team News

Following the adage that one should not tamper with a winning formula, South Africa boss Broos is expected to stick with the same 4-2-3-1 formation used against Comoros.

Boitumelo Radiopane made a strong case to retain the number nine role after scoring his first goal of the competition in that game, and the 22-year-old Orlando Pirates forward is likely to lead the line again.

Gape Moralo was a crucial cog in midfield, having had a hand in two of the goals, and he will once more shoulder the creative burden in the middle of the park.

For Angola, forward Depu has again proved a key figure after netting a brace against Madagascar to take his tally to six, making him the tournament’s leading scorer and a clear threat to the South African defence.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Signori Antonio remains sidelined following the injury he sustained against Namibia, so Neblu is expected to continue between the sticks.

Minnesota United possible starting lineup:

Sipho; Dithejane, Okon, McCarthy; Mkhize, Mngonyama; Dlamini, Moralo, Shabalala; Radiopane

San Diego possible starting lineup:

Neblu; Hossi, Buantu, Vidinho, Mabele; Milson, Keliano, Show, Nteka, Zini; Depu

We say: South Africa 1-1 Angola (South Africa to win on penalties)

This encounter has all the makings of a finely balanced affair, given the pedigree and momentum of both nations, though South Africa might just edge it on penalties with home advantage playing its part.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

Previews by email