Bayern Munich have reportedly hold meeting with the agent of Marc Guehi, who is also being targeted by both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich are reportedly getting serious about signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi for free next summer, and they have held a meeting with his agent in recent days.

Guehi was close to joining Liverpool on the summer transfer deadline day, but despite a deal being agreed and the player completing a part of his medical, the move collapsed in the final hours.

Oliver Glasner has made it clear that the England defender will not continue at Selhurst Park beyond the end of the season, and while he is likely to leave for free next summer, a potential departure in January has not been ruled out.

Liverpool are reportedly still in the race to land Guehi, but the Reds are unlikely to make a move for him in the January window, which could work in Bayern's favour.

Blow for Liverpool? Bayern take steps in Guehi chase



?? EXCL | In recent days, there has been a meeting in Munich between Max Eberl and Gordon Stipic, the top agent of Marc #Guéhi. FC Bayern are fully involved in the race, as Guéhi is set to leave Crystal Palace on a free transfer. Real Madrid and Liverpool are also in the… pic.twitter.com/mIPvGQt8dL

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 23, 2025

According to Florian Plettenberg, the German champions are fully involved in the race to sign Guehi and have recently held a meeting with Gordon Stipic, Guehi's agent, in Munich.

Bayern need to revamp their defence next summer, with Kim Min-jae likely to be sold, and Guehi could come in as a natural replacement.

The Bavarian giants are also facing the prospect of losing their star defender, Dayot Upamecano, for free next summer, with the Frenchman yet to sign a new deal at Allianz Arena.

The Bundesliga leaders are also reportedly keeping a close eye on Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who is also being targeted by Liverpool.

Liverpool must move for Guehi in January

The Reds should avoid competition for Guehi next summer and, rather, try to secure a cut-price deal for him in the January window.

Liverpool are already short of options at the back following the ACL injury to Giovanni Leoni and could enter into a real crisis if either Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate or Joe Gomez pick up an injury.

Palace might be interested in doing business in January as they do not want to lose a player of his calibre for free, but Arne Slot may have other plans.

However, Bayern are emerging as a major option for Guehi, and they are more likely to make a concrete effort to sign him, especially if Upamecano leaves for free next summer.