Liverpool reportedly have no 'concrete plans' to sign a rumoured Bundesliga defensive target either in the January or summer transfer windows, but their stance could work in their favour.

The Reds bolstered their centre-back ranks ahead of the 2025-26 season with the acquisition of Giovanni Leoni from Parma, but the teenager is expected to sit out the entire season as a result of a cruel ACL injury.

Leoni's injury leaves Arne Slot with just Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as his senior central defensive options, while Rhys Williams, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch can provide emergency cover.

The Premier League champions were handed a huge scare over Konate before the international break, though, as the Frenchman sustained a thigh issue in their 2-1 loss to Chelsea and withdrew from his national team.

However, Slot was able to deliver a positive update on Konate in his pre-game press conference, although Endo could be missing for the visit of the Red Devils after also pulling out of the Japan squad with an unspecified problem.

Liverpool have no 'concrete plans' to move for Nico Schlotterbeck

Liverpool have been tipped to address such shortages in early 2026, but according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Merseyside giants are not planning to make a serious move for Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck next year.

The Germany international had been mentioned as a potential prime target for Liverpool, and it was reported earlier this month that 'positive talks' had been held over a switch to the north of England.

The Reds could have potentially landed Schlotterbeck on the cheap given that his Dortmund deal expires in 2027, but Plettenberg stresses that Liverpool do not have any 'concrete plans' to try to lure the 25-year-old away from the Signal Iduna Park next year.

Instead, Dortmund will attempt to extend Schlotterbeck's contract beyond the end of next season, although they may have to fend off the attention of Bayern Munich to keep hold of the former Freiburg defender.

Schlotterbeck has scored six goals and set up 16 more in 128 matches for Dortmund since his arrival in 2022, playing a critical role in his side's run to the Champions League final in the 2023-24 campaign.

How Liverpool's Nico Schlotterbeck stance could work in their favour

Even though Liverpool are seemingly not interested in bringing Schlotterbeck to Anfield, the Reds' transfer stance could still work in their favour next year thanks to Bayern's interest.

In the event that Schlotterbeck rejects the chance to sign a new deal with Dortmund and signs for the reigning champions, Bayern may have found their successor to Dayot Upamecano, another Liverpool-linked defender who is out of contract next year.

An agreement between Upamecano and Bayern over a new deal is not close, and if the Bavarians make progress in their efforts to bring Schlotterbeck to the Allianz Arena, the former has another incentive to head for the exit door.

Upamecano could be one of two defenders to join Liverpool on a free transfer next summer, as the Reds are still believed to be in pole position to sign Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi following the £35m deadline-day collapse.

However, should a move for either fall through, Liverpool have supposedly also taken an interest in a 21-year-old defender who was trained by Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim.