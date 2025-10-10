Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a blockbuster move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Willian Pacho, especially if they fail to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

The Reds are going through a mini crisis at the moment after losing three games in a row in all competitions, and the international break has come at the right time for them to reset plans.

Following Giovanni Leoni's ACL injury and Joe Gomez's lack of games, Liverpool could delve into the winter market to sign a new defender.

Marc Guehi was close to joining them on the summer transfer deadline day from Crystal Palace, but the Eagles pulled the plug on the deal after they failed to sign a replacement.

While Guehi remains a major option for the Reds, it appears that the Premier League champions are checking on other options, and Pacho is one of them.

PSG's Pacho emerging as a potential Liverpool option?

After impressing heavily for Eintracht Frankfurt, Pacho secured a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024.

The 23-year-old made 57 appearances in all competitions and was outstanding for PSG as they won the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League last season.

The Ecuador international has a contract at the Parisien club until 2029, which gives PSG more control in the negotiation table if any potential suitor come for Pacho, and they are expected to demand a fee of around £56.5m.

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool see Pacho as a serious option for next season, and his defensive qualities make him an attractive target.

Potential alternative for Guehi?

There are suggestions that Guehi may want to continue at Selhurst Park for the rest of the season and leave as a free agent next summer.

The likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the England defender for free, and Liverpool need to make a big decision whether to move for him in January or next summer.

The Reds are also reportedly interested in signing Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano, and Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, but Pacho could be a terrific signing for the club as well.

Liverpool have the financial pull to meet PSG's asking price for the highly-rated defender, and it appears they have kept in on their radar, in case they miss out on their primary targets.