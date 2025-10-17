Liverpool manager Arne Slot provides injury updates on Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch and Alisson Becker ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester United.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has delivered a triple injury update - including two welcome boosts - ahead of Sunday's Premier League blockbuster with Manchester United at Anfield.

The reigning English champions return from the international break seeking to snap a three-game losing run across all competitions, having been bested by Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea in the Premier League and Champions League.

The Blues' 2-1 defeat to the latter before the two-week pause saw them cede their place at the top of the Premier League table to Arsenal, who can open up a four-point gap over the Reds by overcoming Fulham on Saturday evening.

Slot's men will stay within touching distance of the Gunners by taking at least a point away from the visit of Man United, where ACL victim Giovanni Leoni and goalkeeper Alisson Becker represent Liverpool's only two confirmed absentees.

The Brazilian shot-stopper sustained his latest issue in the UCL loss to Galatasaray - giving Giorgi Mamardashvili a chance to stake his claim in between the posts - and Slot could not put a timeframe on his return to action.

Arne Slot gives Alisson Becker, Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate updates

"He's not training with us, so he's out," Slot told reporters at his pre-game press conference. "It's so difficult to say because the end phase of rehab always can give you positives or negatives. But he will not play in the weekend and also not next week."

While Alisson will watch on helplessly at Anfield this weekend, Slot has confirmed that integral midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is fit and ready for the visit of Ruben Amorim's side following a scare on international duty.

Gravenberch was taken off at half time in the Netherlands' 4-0 win over Finland in World Cup Qualifying, but the former Bayern Munich midfielder's change was only precautionary, and he is expected to start on Sunday.

"Ryan is completely fit, we still have to train twice but if you ask me now he is completely fit," Slot added on his compatriot, before also giving a positive update on Ibrahima Konate's condition.

The centre-back picked up a suspected thigh problem in the defeat to Chelsea, and while he was on the bench for France's 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan, he withdrew from the squad before their 2-2 draw with Iceland.

However, Slot has revealed that Konate has been involved in sessions since returning to Kirkby and is looking good for an appearance this weekend, adding: "Ibou has come back to us, started his sessions again, expected to train with us today."

The Dutchman did not deliver an update on experienced midfielder Wataru Endo, though, after the 32-year-old withdrew from the Japan squad with an unspecified problem.

Arne Slot: 'We can judge Alexander Isak fairly from now on'

Slot also sent a warning to Alexander Isak, whom can now be judged "fairly" given that he completed the full 90 in both of Sweden's games over the international break.

"He's had his five, six weeks of pre-season, which is normal for every player, especially if you've been out for three or four months," Slot added.

"Fitness-wise, he's now close to the level he should be. We can judge him in a fair way from now on. Let's see where he is in the upcoming weeks."

Isak claimed the assist for Cody Gakpo's strike against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge but faces intense competition from Hugo Ekitike to lead the line against Man United.

No Data Analysis info