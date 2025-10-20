Liverpool January transfer plans for Marc Guehi emerges

Liverpool are unlikely to sign a new defender in the January transfer window, but they are reportedly in the hunt to sign Marc Guehi.

Liverpool are reportedly not planning to buy a new centre-back in the January transfer window, despite their shortage of options at the back.

The Reds spent over £400m on new signings during the summer window, and were very close to landing Marc Guehi as well, but the deal collapsed in the final few hours.

Crystal Palace failed to sign a replacement on the transfer deadline day, while Oliver Glasner threatened to quit Selhurt Park if the player was sold, which meant Guehi stayed on despite the disappointment.

Glasner has recently confirmed that the 25-year-old Palace captain will leave the club next summer as a free agent after he has refused to sign a new contract at the club.

Palace could receive a decent fee if they sell the defender in January, but a free transfer next summer is the most likely option for the defender.

Liverpool not looking to sign Guehi in January?

According to Fabrizio Romano, sources have guaranteed him that Liverpool are still keen to land Guehi in 2026, as he remains on their shortlist but nothing has been agreed at the moment.

Writing for GIVEMESPORT, the transfer expert claims that Liverpool are currently not planning for a centre-back addition in the next transfer window, but the situation could change any moment.

Guehi will not have shortage of suitors if he decides to leave on free, with top Spanish clubs, Bayern Munich, and Italian sides have reportedly registered interest in signing him.

The England centre-back can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January, but Romano has claimed that at the moment, no discussions or negotiations have taken place.

The Reds most likely to face competition from Bayern

The Premier League champions are most likely to face competition from Bayern, who are genuinely interested in bringing him to Allianz Arena.

The German champions could lose their talisman French defender Dayot Upamecano next summer for free next summer, as they have yet to reach an agreement with him.

In case, Upamecano, who is being reportedly considered by Liverpool as an option, leaves the club, Guehi can be a top replacement for him.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have their own issues at the back following the ACL injury to Giovanni Leoni, while Joe Gomez has barely featured under Slot this season.