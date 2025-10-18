Guehi makes Palace 'decision' after summer disappointment

Marc Guehi informs Crystal Palace of his contract decision, with the centre-back's current deal set to expire next year.





Oliver Glasner has revealed that Marc Guehi has made a decision regarding his future at Crystal Palace.

The centre-back, whose current contract expires in June 2026, was linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window, and was poised for a deadline-day switch to the Reds for £35m.

However, Palace’s failure to secure a replacement led the South London club to cancel the deal, despite Guehi seemingly saying his farewells to everyone at Selhurst Park.

Although the FA Cup-winning captain has appeared in all seven Premier League matches this season, he has now conveyed his decision for the future to the London club.

Marc Guehi: Centre-back makes decision after summer frustration

According to Sky Sports News, Guehi’s focus is on a free transfer after informing the club he has no intention of signing an extension.

"I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year,” said Glasner on Friday.

"The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, 'no, I want to make something different'.And that's normal.

"And for us, it's how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together.”

Palace could receive a fee for the 25-year-old if they sell the England centre-back in January, which is still an option for last season’s FA Cup winners.

Marc Guehi: Which clubs could try for defender in January?

Liverpool might make another bid for the Englishman in the winter transfer window, aiming to ease the burden on Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds failing to secure the deal in the summer could come back to haunt them, especially after Giovanni Leoni was ruled out with a long-term ACL injury, sidelining him for a year.

However, Konate's concerns seem to have eased, as the defender is expected to face Manchester United after leaving France's camp during the international break.

Nonetheless, the defending Premier League champions are just one injury to Van Dijk or Konate away from facing a potential crisis.

Another possibility could be Chelsea, particularly given their long-term injury to Levi Colwill and ongoing issues with Benoit Badiashile.

It remains to be seen if Guehi would be interested in returning to Stamford Bridge after leaving the West London club permanently in 2021.