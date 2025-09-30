Bayern do 'homework' on Guehi deal in blow for Liverpool

Bayern Munich reportedly have done their homework to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who was close to joining Liverpool in the summer window.

Bayern Munich are reportedly getting serious about signing Marc Guehi next summer as a free agent.

Liverpool were close to signing the England defender on the transfer deadline day, but the deal collapsed after Oliver Glasner threatened to quit the club if the player was sold.

Guehi has overcome the disappointment and has made a strong start in 2025-26, with Palace remaining the only unbeaten side in the Premier League after securing a 2-1 win over Liverpool last Saturday at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool remain interested in signing the former Chelsea defender, and could make a renewed attempt in the January window. However, chances are high that he will leave on free next summer, potentially opening the door to moving to top top European clubs, including Real Madrid or Bayern.

Bayern getting serious about signing Guehi?

It has been suggested that Guehi has blamed Liverpool for the failed transfer, and he has reportedly set his heart on joining Madrid.

According to a report from TBR Football, Bayern are 'very much in conversation' to sign the 25-year-old, who will become a free agent next summer.

The Bavarian giants have done their homework on Guehi, and several key players, including Harry Kane and Michael Olise, have recommended Guehi to club officials.

Bayern officials paid a visit to Selhurst Park to watch Guehi in action, and they were heavily impressed with what they saw. The news could come as a blow for Liverpool, who could struggle to convince him to join Anfield if other top European clubs enter the fray.

The German champions could potentially lose their talisman defender Dayot Upamecano next summer for free, and Guehi could be an ideal replacement for the French centre-back, who is being linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool should not give up on Guehi

The Reds suffered a big blow this month after losing Giovanni Leoni to an ACL injury, and they could lose Ibrahima Konate for free next summer, with three of Liverpool's Premier League rivals reportedly vying for his signature.

The Reds are expected to move for Guehi in January, and Steve Parish remains open to cashing in on the England international. If Palace can sign a replacement in a few months, the Eagles could be willing to let him go at a decent price.

Virgil van Dijk and Konate remain the undisputed first-choice pairing at Anfield, and Joe Gomez remains the only backup option. In such a scenario, the Reds badly need a new defender in January, and either Guehi or Upamecano would be a terrific option for the club.