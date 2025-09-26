Three Premier League clubs are allegedly contemplating whether to make an approach for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is allegedly attracting interest from as many as three Premier League clubs.

Having just entered his fifth campaign at Anfield, the France international has made a total of 139 appearances for the Merseyside giants, counting a Premier League title among the silverware won.

However, despite being viewed as a first-choice member of the backline, Konate has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

As it stands, there appears no sign of a renewal anytime soon, only encouraging clubs from England and abroad to continue to monitor the situation.

According to TBR Football, three of Liverpool's Premier League rivals are toying with the possibility of a move for the 26-year-old.

Which Premier League clubs want Konate?

The report suggests that each of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City could be interested in signing Konate on a free transfer.

Although none of the trio face any immediate concerns with regards to the Premier League's or UEFA's financial regulations, acquiring Konate for nothing would represent a major coup.

Konate's representatives are said to be assessing their options, albeit not targeting a specific team or league at this stage.

From Konate's perspective, he is aware that he could have been demoted to backup behind Virgil van Dijk and Marc Guehi had the latter been signed on deadline day.

That transfer could still happen in January or at the end of the season, Liverpool potentially reigniting their interest at the earliest opportunity due to the serious knee injury sustained by Giovanni Leoni.

Which Premier League team needs Konate the most?

Regardless of their current central-defensive options, there is no doubt that Konate would become an asset at the Emirates Stadium, Stamford Bridge or Etihad Stadium.

In terms of Arsenal's interest, it is questionable whether Mikel Arteta would purposely break up the partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes when it is regarded as one of the most formidable in world football.

Chelsea and Man City could plausibly benefit far more, in particular Chelsea who may see Konate as a future partner to Levi Colwill in the middle of their defence.

That said, the Blues already have Mamadou Sarr and Aaron Anselmino to add to their current options, previous reports indicating that they do not want to block their respective pathways.

Therefore, Man City may be viewed as the best Premier League option at a time when the longevity of John Stones and Nathan Ake is in doubt.