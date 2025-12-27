Liverpool transfer news: Antoine Semenyo alternative emerges with agent "very optimistic" about move to bigger club

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Dec 2025 00:17

The agent of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh has revealed that he is hopeful that his client will be able to secure a move to a bigger club amid reported interest from Liverpool.

Arne Slot will aim to lead the Reds to a comfortable victory on Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, though the head coach is dealing with numerous absences, including up front.

The Reds had been linked with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, but the attacker's preferred destination is said to be Manchester City.

Liverpool have been linked with moves for other forwards, including Brighton's Minteh, and they may have been encouraged by the words of his representative.

Speaking to Footy Africa, Minteh's agent Bakary Bojang revealed that he was hopeful that his client would be able to earn a move to a bigger club, saying: "Yes, I am very optimistic about [a big move].

"I know bigger clubs are interested and monitoring his development. I just need Yankuba to keep his focus and deliver; everything will follow."

Minteh could also be a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah given he has predominantly played on the right flank for the Seagulls.

© Imago

Yankuba Minteh assessed: Is Brighton winger better than Semenyo?

It should be noted that Minteh has not demonstrated that he can consistently find the back of the net, with the winger having scored just one goal in 17 Premier League games this season, though he did score six goals in 32 top-flight appearances in 2024-25.

Semenyo has scored eight times in the league this term, but he has overperformed his expected goals figure of 5.4, and it is rare for players to significantly exceed their underlying xG numbers.

The Brighton man is only 21 and is four years Semenyo's junior, so perhaps it is unfair to expect him to be productive in the final third at his age.

Minteh has also provided four assists in the Premier League, and his ability in tight spaces is arguably more developed than his Bournemouth counterpart, who has produced three league assists.

What else do Liverpool need in the next two transfer windows?

Though Liverpool must look to strengthen their forward line over the next two transfer windows, especially if Mohamed Salah was to leave Anfield, they will also need to strengthen in midfield and defence.

Centre-back Joe Gomez has rarely proven reliable from a fitness perspective, while Ibrahima Konate is set to leave the club at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

Captain Virgil van Dijk is 34 and will need to be phased out at some point, but there is an argument that signing a midfielder should be seen as a priority.

Ryan Gravenberch's form has dipped significantly this season, as while he performed excellently at the base of midfield last term, he is a more natural number eight and has failed to adequately shield the Reds' defence.