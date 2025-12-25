Brentford vs. Bournemouth: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Joshua Cole | 25 Dec 2025 11:48 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 12:19

Brentford head into their final game of the year looking to maintain their dominance in this fixture over the past couple of seasons.

The Bees brought an end to a four-match winless run across all competitions with a 2-0 victory over Wolves last time out.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, will be hoping to halt an eight-match winless streak, both in this fixture and their current run this season.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 121

Brentford wins: 49

Draws: 33

Bournemouth wins: 39

Brentford and Bournemouth share a long-standing history in English football that dates back to the early 20th century.

Their first recorded meetings came in 1923, when Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic, as the club was then known, faced Brentford in the Football League Third Division South, with both sides exchanging victories during those formative years.

As the decades passed, the fixture developed alongside the clubs’ progress through the English football pyramid, leading to more regular encounters in both league and cup competitions.

Several of the most notable results in this matchup have favoured Brentford. The most emphatic of these came during the 2011-12 season, when the Bees recorded a 6-0 victory over Bournemouth in the EFL Trophy quarter-final, which remains the largest winning margin in the history of the fixture.

In more recent times, Brentford have enjoyed a particularly strong run against the Cherries, especially since both clubs have been competing in the Premier League, with the Bees unbeaten in six top-flight meetings, registering four wins and two draws.

Their first Premier League clash took place on October 1, 2022 and ended in a goalless draw. Two of the first three Premier League meetings produced draws, alongside a single Brentford victory, before the West London side began to assert clear control of the fixture.

Since then, Brentford have gone on to win three consecutive league meetings against their South Coast opponents.

This will be the second meeting between the sides in all competitions this season, with Brentford having already extended their winning run in the fixture to four matches courtesy of a 2-0 victory in the EFL Cup back in August.

Previous meetings

Last 20 meetings

Aug 26, 2025: Bournemouth 0-2 Brentford (EFL Cup)

Mar 15, 2025: Bournemouth 1-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2024: Brentford 3-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 11, 2024: Bournemouth 1-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Sep 02, 2023: Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 14, 2023: Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2022: Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford (Premier League)

May 22, 2021: Brentford 3-1 Bournemouth (Championship)

May 17, 2021: Bournemouth 1-0 Brentford (Championship)

Apr 24, 2021: Bournemouth 0-1 Brentford (Championship)

Dec 30, 2020: Brentford 2-1 Bournemouth (Championship)

Jul 27, 2019: Brentford 1-3 Bournemouth (Pre-Season Friendlies)

Feb 21, 2015: Brentford 3-1 Bournemouth (Championship)

Aug 16, 2014: Bournemouth 1-0 Brentford (Championship)

Jan 01, 2013: Brentford 0-0 Bournemouth (League One)

Sep 18, 2012: Bournemouth 2-2 Brentford (League One)

Mar 20, 2012: Bournemouth 1-0 Brentford (League One)

Dec 26, 2011: Brentford 1-1 Bournemouth (League One)

Jan 03, 2011: Bournemouth 3-1 Brentford (League One)

Nov 02, 2010: Brentford 1-1 Bournemouth (League One)

Previous Premier League meetings

Mar 15, 2025: Bournemouth 1-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2024: Brentford 3-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 11, 2024: Bournemouth 1-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Sep 02, 2023: Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 14, 2023: Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2022: Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford (Premier League)

