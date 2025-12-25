Bournemouth lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Joshua Cole | 25 Dec 2025 11:22 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 11:33

Bournemouth head into their Premier League clash with Brentford searching for form after an eight-game winless (4D, 4L), a period that has left Andoni Iraola’s side desperate for a positive result in west London.

The Cherries conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Burnley last time out, marking the fourth time they have dropped points after scoring first, an issue that could affect how Iraola uses his substitutes going forward.

Bournemouth will, however, be without some key players, as Veljko Milosavljevic and Tyler Adams remain sidelined with knee injuries, while Ben Doak has been out since the November international break with a hamstring problem.

In addition, Matai Akinmboni is also unavailable due to a muscle issue, reducing Iraola’s options in defence and midfield.

There is some tactical intrigue around Ryan Christie, who may see increased involvement following his cameo against Burnley after coming back from a knee injury.

Christie’s experience in the middle could be vital in helping Bournemouth break their winless run, especially in a packed festive period where extra legs are needed in the team to stay fresh.

Much of the spotlight, however, will be on Antoine Semenyo, who has been central to Bournemouth’s attacking threat all season.

The Ghana international has recorded 20 goal involvements in 2025 – only the second Ghanaian to achieve that – and he has scored in each of his last two appearances, highlighting his current form despite his team’s struggles.

Semenyo’s future continues to make headlines, with the Ghanaian linked to a possible January transfer due to his release clause, valued at £65m, which will be active from from January 1 to 10.

Reports suggest Manchester City are among the leading contenders for his signature, amid interest from four other top-six clubs.

However, while his future is still up in the air, his continued presence for this fixture will be key to Bournemouth’s attacking ambitions.

Iraola is expected to set his side up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Marko Petrovic between the posts, protected by a back four of Nelson Semedo, Omar Colley, Marcos Senesi, and Truffert.

The midfield base of Marcus Tavernier and Lewis Cook will hope to dictate the game better, though Alex Scott remains in contention for a starting berth after coming off the bench last time out.

David Brooks, Justin Kluivert and Semenyo should provide a mix of creativity, energy, and running power, as they look to feed Evanilson with enough chances in attack.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Tavernier, Cook; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

