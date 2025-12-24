Preview: Burton Albion vs Northampton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 24 Dec 2025 20:16

Burton Albion welcome Northampton Town to the Pirelli Stadium on Friday afternoon for round 22 of the 2025-26 Sky Bet League One season.

The Brewers came from behind to draw 2-2 away at high-flying Stevenage last weekend, while the Cobblers returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Match preview

Winless in their previous four league matches, Burton sit only one point above the League One relegation zone.

One of Gary Bowyer's side's biggest problems this season has been their lack of potency in front of goal, having scored 18 league goals so far - only rock-bottom Port Vale have netted fewer.

The Brewers have faltered especially at the Pirelli Stadium, having the third-worst home record in the league so far in 2025-26, taking only 11 points from 10 games.

However, after losing consecutive matches, Burton will take pride in the fact that they are unbeaten in their previous three games, including a 3-1 victory away at Brackley Town to progress to the third round of the FA Cup.

The home side have also taken a point from both Stevenage and Wycombe Wanderers - who are both comfortably in the top half of the division - in their previous two matches.

© Imago

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Northampton are cruising along nicely so far this campaign.

Kevin Nolan's side are currently four points above the League One relegation zone and sit on 27 points, over half the tally they achieved last campaign.

After falling to defeat at Peterborough United on December 13, the Cobblers convincingly beat Wimbledon last weekend thanks to Cameron McGeehan's second-half brace.

Northampton have also had good fortunes in the EFL Trophy, progressing to the round of 16 earlier this month after beating Wycombe 2-0.

In their most recent meeting with Friday's opponent, Northampton took all three points courtesy of an 86th-minute Sam Hoskins strike.

The Cobblers have won three of their previous five matches against Burton and have lost only two of their last eight, scoring 14 and conceding eight in this time.

Burton Albion League One form:

W

W

L

L

D

D

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

D

D

Northampton Town League One form:

W

L

W

D

L

W

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Burton are currently burdened with a lengthy injury list as we near the halfway point in the season.

James Jones (foot), Finn Delap (knee), Udoka Godwin-Malife (ankle), Sebastian Revan (hamstring), Charlie Webster (ankle) and John Joshua McKiernan (hamstring) are all out of contention for Friday's match, with the Brewers having some awful injury misfortune over the previous month.

Burton also face a period without defender Toby Sibbick, who is representing Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nolan has confirmed that Jack Vale (hamstring) and Joe Wormleighton (groin) were unable to train earlier this week, while Tyrese Fornah will miss the entire festive period with an adductor injury.

A 3-4-3 system should see Manchester United loanee Ethan Wheatley given the nod up front, likely alongside Tom Eaves - a man 14 years his senior.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Vancooten, Moon, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Larsson, Evans, Armer; Beesley, Shade

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; McCarthy, Thorniley, Forbes; Burroughs, Taylor, Campbell, Guinness-Walker; McGeehan; Wheatley, Eaves

We say: Burton Albion 1-2 Northampton Town

Although Burton have somewhat turned their dismal form around recently, it is difficult to see them beating a steady Northampton side.

While it is shaping up to be a tight and cagey encounter, we expect the Brewers's poor home form to continue, with the Cobblers picking up maximum points in consecutive matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.