Liverpool 'turn attention' to Ligue 1 attacker after Antoine Semenyo blow

Liverpool reportedly turn attention towards signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola after missing out on AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

The Reds could look to bolster their forward department in the January window after the squad was depleted following the injury to Alexander Isak, who could be out for a few months after undergoing surgery.

With Cody Gakpo currently out injured and Mohamed Salah away from the club to represent his country at the AFCON, the Reds are in dire need of a new forward.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a move for Semenyo in recent months, but they have suffered a blow in the race to land him.

The Ghana winger reportedly prefers to join Manchester City over other suitors, forcing the Reds to look for options elsewhere.

Liverpool eye move for Barcola?

According to a report from Caughtoffside, Barcola is emerging as a possible alternative option for Liverpool in the January window.

Arne Slot is reportedly a keen admirer of the 23-year-old winger, who is equally comfortable playing on both flanks.

The French attacker has scored five goals in 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season and has also registered two assists in the Champions League.

Barcola has a contract at PSG until 2028, and the club highly value him for his pressing, ball progression and ability to destabilise defences.

Difficult to sign Barcola in January

Barcola would be a cracking signing for the Reds, but it would take a massive transfer fee to lure him away from the French club.

PSG would be reluctant to weaken their squad in the middle of the season, but Liverpool can lay the groundwork now for a raid in the 2026 summer window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Karim Adeyemi's representatives over a potential move in the January window, and he could be a realistic target.