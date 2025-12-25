Barcelona transfer news: Hansi Flick 'targets' Argentina duo to help ease injury crisis

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Dec 2025 00:47

Barcelona are reportedly evaluating their defensive options as they look to maintain their four-point lead over Real Madrid atop the La Liga table.

The Catalan giants have enjoyed a resurgent campaign under Hansi Flick, but a mounting injury crisis has left the squad vulnerable.

Despite a prolific attacking return, the club's defensive stability has been compromised by the loss of senior personnel.

Flick and the sporting department are reportedly keen to act pragmatically in the winter window to ensure the team remains competitive across all domestic and European competitions.

Barcelona target Argentina internationals to solve centre-back crisis

© Imago

According to Marca, internal discussions are ongoing regarding the recruitment of two experienced Argentine internationals to bolster the backline.

The rumoured move comes as a direct response to a serious injury suffered by Andreas Christensen, which has left Barcelona dangerously thin in the heart of the defence.

While Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde remain key pillars, the lack of rotation options has forced the hierarchy to consider battle-tested reinforcements who share a history with club legend Lionel Messi.

Names such as Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero have been linked with a potential move to the Camp Nou to provide immediate leadership and tactical intelligence.

Barca transfer news: Financial constraints dictate January transfer strategy

© Imago / Every Second Media

The above source further states that due to La Liga's strict financial regulations, any defensive additions next month are likely to arrive via short-term loans or low-cost agreements rather than blockbuster deals.

Flick reportedly values the positional discipline and high-pressure experience that Argentine defenders bring to a squad, qualities that are essential for his high-pressing system.

While the club retains long-term interest in Marc Guehi and Nico Schlotterbeck for the summer of 2026, the priority for the winter window is survival and balance.

Securing reliable cover in January will be vital if Barcelona are to avoid gambling with their title hopes during the second half of the campaign.