Fulham transfer news: Marco Silva's quest to sign PSV star could fail due to 'two key reasons'

By Ben Sully | 24 Dec 2025 23:54

Fulham could reportedly experience disappointment in their efforts to sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Ricardo Pepi due to two key reasons.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva will be hoping for an improved transfer window after being left frustrated by the club's lack of activity in the summer market.

Fulham made just four new additions in the summer, with two of those arriving on the final day of the window.

With Fulham keen to hit the ground running in the January market, Eindhovens Dagblad are reporting that the club are preparing to make a bid for PSV's Pepi.

Fulham set to experience disappointment in Pepi pursuit

The report claims that the Cottagers are willing to offer between €30m (£26.2m) and €35m (£31m) for the USA international.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Fulham are likely to experience disappointment in their pursuit of the PSV star due to two factors.

The Eredivisie giants are reluctant to part ways with one of the key members of Peter Bosz's squad, especially at the midway point of the season.

Pepi may also be unwilling to move away from his current club in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup due to concerns that a transfer would disrupt "momentum and consistency".

Why are Fulham targeting Pepi?

Silva can currently call upon Raul Jimenez, Rodrigo Muniz and Bayern Munich loanee Jonah Kusi-Asare as his main centre-forward options, although the latter has struggled for playing time and could return to his parent club earlier than anticipated.

Meanwhile, Muniz's season has been hampered by injury, reinforcing Fulham's desire to strengthen their forward line for the second half of the season.

Pepi has emerged as a strong target for the Cottagers, having largely impressed with his form for PSV.

The 22-year-old has scored 36 goals in 89 competitive appearances, including 10 goals in 21 matches in the current campaign.