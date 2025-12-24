Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Aston Villa: Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo latest

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Dec 2025 23:05 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 23:14

Chelsea will spend Christmas Day fourth in the Premier League table, but they have an opportunity to narrow the growing gap Aston Villa have over them on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca's team have experienced some inconsistent form since beating Barcelona and drawing with Arsenal with 10 men, with only one league victory since then: a 2-0 win against Everton on December 13.

After failing to win back-to-back away matches at Bournemouth and Newcastle United, although they fought back from 2-0 down to draw last time out, the Blues return to West London this weekend, aiming to at least retain fourth spot.

With Unai Emery's side seven points ahead of the five-time Premier League champions, picking up maximum points is almost essential for the world champions to avoid falling further behind.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with the Villans, who sit third and are unexpectedly part of the title conversation this December.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill's recovery from his summer ACL tear is ongoing, and he is racing against the clock to return before the season concludes.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City)

Dario Essugo, who joined during the summer, had resumed training after recovering from a thigh injury but then experienced an issue. The midfielder's expected competitive comeback is currently scheduled for the beginning of next year.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City)

Romeo Lavia appears to have played his last match of 2025 due to a thigh injury, and Maresca has not yet specified when he might return.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Mykhaylo Mudryk, charged in June 2025, remains provisionally suspended after testing positive for doping in late 2024.