Preview: Australia vs England - fourth Ashes test prediction, squads, series so far, start time, MCG pitch lowdown

After retaining the Ashes, Australia will now be looking to complete a series whitewash in the final two tests against England.
Meanwhile, the tourists will only have pride to play for when they take to the field for the first day of the Boxing Day test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Boxing Day test preview
England have already failed in their quest to reclaim the Ashes after losing a highly anticipated series inside 11 days of action.
Squad News
Australia's premium spinner, Nathan Lyon, will miss the rest of the series after sustaining a hamstring injury while fielding in England's second innings of the third test.
Pat Cummins, who sat out the first two tests, recovered from a back problem to take wickets in Adelaide, but with the Ashes secured, he will not be risked for the final two games of the series.
Cummins will hand over the captaincy to Steve Smith, who comes back into the team after missing the third test due to illness.
The hosts have added pace bowler Jhye Richardson and spinner Todd Murphy to the squad for the Boxing Day test.
As for England, they have plenty of decisions to make about their team, with the number three position one of the key areas for concern.
Ollie Pope has averaged just under 21 in the series and has failed to score a fifty in any of his 16 test innings against Australia.
Pope's struggles could tempt England to move Will Jacks up to three or bring in Jacob Bethell for his first game of the series.
There could be a change to the bowling department, with Gus Atkinson in contention for a recall after being replaced by Josh Tongue in Adelaide.
Australia squad:
Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster
England team:
Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue
Series so far
First test (Perth) - Australia won by eight wickets
England - 172 & 164
Australia - 132 & 205/2
Second test (Brisbane) - Australia won by eight wickets
England - 334 & 241
Australia - 511 & 69/2
Third test (Adelaide) - Australia won by 82 runs
Australia - 371 & 349
England - 286 & 352
When will the fourth Ashes test start?
The fourth test will start at 10:30am on Boxing Day local time. For UK viewers, the first ball will be bowled at 11:30pm on Christmas Day.
MCG pitch update
Melbourne Cricket Club head curator Matt Page is aiming to produce a pitch similar to the one that made for an entertaining game between Australia and India in last year's Boxing Day test.
On that occasion, Australia bowled out India for 155 on day five to claim a 184-run victory and go 2-1 up in the series.
There is expected to be plenty in the pitch to favour seamers, with the current MCG surface a world away from the batter-friendly pitch that saw Alistair Cook score 244 not out in 2017.
We say: Australia to win
In theory, England's victory should be boosted by the news that Cummins and Lyon will not be available for the hosts.
However, Australia have already proven in the series that they have other players that can step up in the absence of key individuals, and with momentum in their favour, we think the Aussies will beat England to move to the brink of a series whitewash.