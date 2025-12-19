Third Ashes Test: Australia's Travis Head, Alex Carey take Adelaide contest away from England despite Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer resilience

By Darren Plant | 19 Dec 2025 10:15 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 10:16

Australia withstood an improved performance from England with bat and ball to move into a winning position in the third Ashes Test match in Adelaide.

With England resuming on 213-8 in reply to Australia's 371, the writing already appeared to be on the wall before the midway point of the contest.

However, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer - having already compiled a 45-run partnership for the ninth wicket - showed resilience and skill in equal measure during the first hour of day three.

The pair would put on 106 - England's highest for the ninth wicket in Australia for 101 years - before Stokes was bowled by Mitchell Starc for 83.

Prior to that dismissal, Archer had reached his first-ever half-century in Test cricket, adding to the five wickets that he took earlier in the match.

He soon departed for 51, attention quickly turning to how he would react with the new ball 10 minutes later after an innings in searing heat that had lasted more than two-and-a-half hours.

Head, Carey keep Australia in control

Archer would bowl just 10 of 66 overs during the remainder of the day without taking a wicket, but Brydon Carse stepped up in the second over to dismiss Jake Weatherald, albeit Australia being at fault for failing to review an LBW decision that would have been overturned.

Marnus Labuschagne (13), Usman Khawaja (40) and Cameron Green (7) departed to leave Australia on 149-4, a lead of 234.

Nevertheless, Travis Head remains at the crease and his 142 from 196 balls - a knock which includes 13 fours and two sixes - has taken the game away from England.

Combined with Alex Carey's patient 52 from 91 deliveries, the pair have put on 122 runs for the fifth wicket, and they will return with the freedom to knock up quick runs to leave England close to being at the point of no return.