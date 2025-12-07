Second Ashes Test: Ben Stokes demands 'more responsibility from batting lineup' as Australia cruise to win at The Gabba

By Darren Plant | 07 Dec 2025 12:33 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 12:50

Captain Ben Stokes has demanded that the England batting lineup 'take more responsibility' after their eight-wicket defeat to Australia in the second Test.

Starting day four on 134-6 and still requiring 43 runs to force Australia to bat again, England had work to do to avoid an innings defeat after they had won the toss in Brisbane.

To Stokes' and Will Jacks' credit, they made Australia work for their victory on Sunday by compiling a 96-run stand for the seventh wicket.

However, after the pair were dismissed for 50 and 41 respectively, England were bowled out for 241 to leave Australia chasing 65 to win.

Despite two wickets for Gus Atkinson, victory was wrapped up in 10 overs, Steve Smith getting his team over the line with a quickfire 23 from nine balls.

Stokes calls for more from England batters

Speaking to Test Match Special, Stokes insisted that he is capable of leading a bounce-back during the remainder of the series, providing that England's efforts with the bat improve.

He said: "We have to take some responsibility as a batting group, especially in that top seven.

"I think there is some of the stuff it is mentality thing. Again we seem to see those kind of things in that pressure situations when it is neither here nor there.

"We managed to wrestle momentum back toward us then Australia have got the momentum back.

"I see that as a common theme when the game is on the line. When the pressure is on where are we at? Are we clear to go out there and do what we need to do to get us back in the game.

"I will be addressing this stuff in the dressing room. I'm not going to sit here and splurt it all out."

When is the third Ashes Test?

Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum must now decide how to prepare for the third Test, which does not commence until December 16 in Adelaide.

McCullum has claimed that England 'over-trained' for the second Test, something that will seemingly need to be addressed over the next week.