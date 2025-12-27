Fourth Ashes Test: England claim famous four-wicket win at MCG in unforgettable two-day classic

By Darren Plant | 27 Dec 2025 10:08

England have ensured that they have avoided an Ashes whitewash with an incredible four-wicket victory over Australia inside two days in Melbourne.

After 20 wickets fell on day one on what transpired to be an unpredictable green pitch at the MCG, there was always the chance of the second two-day Test in the series.

However, what materialised on Saturday was the conclusion of one of the most unforgettable matches in Ashes history as England ended a 15-year and 18-match wait for another Test triumph in Australia.

When Australia reached 61-2 - holding a lead of 103 - during the morning session, there were no signs of the chaos that was to come, but the Baggy Greens were bowled out for 132 just 17.2 overs later.

Travis Head (46), Steve Smith (24*) and Cameron Green (19) were the only players to reach double figures as Brydon Carse (4-44), Ben Stokes (3-23) and Josh Tongue (2-44) tore through the Australia batting lineup.

The fact that Smith ended not out for an 89-minute 24 emphasised the capitulation, but England were not in a position to get ahead of themselves as they prepared to chase down 175, 23 more runs than had been scored in the previous three innings.

ENGLAND WIN IN MELBOURNE!



The first Ashes Test win in Australia for 15 years!



? Watch #TheAshes LIVE on TNT Sports and discovery+ pic.twitter.com/HWGcELh1Ld — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 27, 2025

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett - with a point to prove after recent reports of his off-the-field behaviour - contributed 51 for the opening wicket in seven overs before Duckett went for 34 off 26 balls.

Carse was surprisingly introduced at three and added six, as well as helping seeing off another three overs of the new ball, but it was Jacob Bethell's 40 and 47-run third-wicket partnership alongside Crawley that put England in a winning position.

Still requiring 63, Joe Root made 15 after Crawley's dismissal for 37, and nerves threatened to become imposing when Mitchell Starc got rid of Stokes for two to leave England still needing 10 with four wickets left.

Nevertheless, Harry Brook remained, and his 18 and Jamie Smith's unbeaten three - along with a costly 23 extras over just 32.2 overs - gave England and the Barmy Army their moment at the end of another outrageous day.