Second Ashes Test: England on brink of heavy defeat at Gabba as Australia dominate third day

By Darren Plant | 06 Dec 2025 11:32 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 11:51

England are on the brink of losing the second Ashes Test after Australia put themselves in contention to inflict an innings defeat at The Gabba.

With Australia resuming on 378-6 and holding a 44-run lead, it was imperative that England made quick inroads into the tail on Saturday.

Instead, the Baggy Greens added another 133 to reach 511 all out ahead of the night session where their bowlers would have the advantage.

At least 177 runs are needed to make Australia bat again, but England only managed a measly 134-6 by stumps as the home side's bowling attack dominated.

Australia dominate with bat and ball

Earlier in the day, Mitchell Starc starred with the bat, hitting 13 fours during a knock of 77 after Alex Carey had departed for 63.

Each of Australia's batting lineup reached double figures as England struggled with the ball, Brydon Carse posting the best figures of 4-152 with Ben Stokes ending up with 3-113.

Once Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made their way to the crease, the onus was on ensuring that England made it to the fourth day, and the openers delivered 48 runs for the first wicket.

However, in what is becoming trademark fashion, England collapsed from 90-1 to 128-6, Crawley's initial 44 being in vain as the remainder of the top five posted starts before being dismissed.

Ollie Pope made 26 with each of Duckett, Joe Root and Harry Brook all adding 15 apiece, knocks that will have no bearing on this match.

Starc, while carrying a fitness issue, Michael Neser and Scott Boland each took two wickets to leave England on 134-6 after just 35 overs.

Barring a miraculous comeback, the formalities will be completed on Sunday with England facing a battle to avoid a whitewash series defeat based on the respective performances of the two teams thus far.