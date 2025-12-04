The Ashes: Joe Root ends wait for ton in Australia, joins Jofra Archer in epic partnership as England edge first day of second Test

By Darren Plant | 04 Dec 2025 11:40 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 12:05

Joe Root has finally recorded an Ashes century in Australia to help England edge an absorbing opening day of the second Test in Brisbane.

England's greatest batsman came to the crease with his team on 5-2 after just 2.3 overs with Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope both being dismissed by Mitchell Starc for ducks.

However, with England's backs against the wall and aided by some timely knocks from several teammates, Root compiled a magnificent 135 from 202 balls to take the tourists to 325-9 at stumps after the first three sessions of the day/night Test.

On his 30th attempt, Root reached the milestone that has defied him throughout his career, making three figures for the 40th time in Tests.

WHAT A MOMENT ?



JOE ROOT FINALLY HAS HIS FIRST CENTURY IN AUSTRALIA! ??



? Watch #TheAshes LIVE on TNT Sports and discovery+ pic.twitter.com/5kggVrFowl — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 4, 2025

Root, Archer frustrate Australia skipper Smith

Nevertheless, it will be Root's and Jofra Archer's epic unbeaten 61-run stand for the last wicket that will make the headlines after Australia captain Steve Smith appeared to purposely slow the game down to reduce the chances of his openers having to face the pink ball late in the day.

Such was the shamelessness of the ploy that it became acceptable at one point for Ben Stokes, like he has done in the past, to declare on a below-par score with the view of progressing the game and taking a chance to make early inroads.

Instead, England went on the attack as Archer combined power and composure to make 32 off 26 - his best-ever Test knock - to contribute to England's best-ever 10th wicket partnership at The Gabba in just 7.2 overs.

Jofra Archer just hitting sixes for fun out there ??



? Watch #TheAshes LIVE on TNT Sports and discovery+ pic.twitter.com/00DWVm58Vh — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 4, 2025

Once England got within 10 minutes of the close, it was Root's and Archer's turn to slow down the game, but there will likely be ramifications for both teams after a full day of Test cricket only featured 74 overs.

Crawley justifies England faith

Earlier in the day, Zak Crawley bounced back from a pair of ducks in Perth with a superb 76 off 93, the kind of innings that Stokes and Brendon McCullum demand.

Harry Brook made 31 off 33, Stokes made 19 before running himself out and Will Jacks also added 19 ahead of becoming one of Starc's six victims.

While the course of the game remains very much in the balance, England will claim a moral victory ahead of their attempt to stay ahead of Australia on day two.