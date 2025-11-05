Australia announce their squad for the first Ashes Test against England, dropping opener Sam Konstas for an uncapped 31-year-old.

Australia chief selector George Bailey says that he "feels" for Sam Konstas after the 20-year-old was left out of the squad for the first Ashes Test against England.

Despite only averaging 16.3 across five Test appearances, Konstas has brought freshness to the Australia top order since hitting 60 on debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December last year.

However, two ducks and four single-figure scores in the most recent series with West Indies have led to the youngster being dropped for the series opener in Perth, which commences on November 21.

Reflecting on Konstas' omission, Bailey suggested that he had sympathy for the opener's profile in the media, claiming that it would be a headline if he 'farted'.

Bailey said: "I feel for Sammy. At the moment, if he farts it's a headline.

"We really like him. We like the skillset there and we're confident that over the long run it will continue to build out."

As well as Konstas being left out, Jake Weatherald has been included in the 15-player group despite never representing Australia in any of the three international formats.

The Tasmania player made 0 and 12 in his last first-class outing, but three half-centuries have come from his most recent six innings.

Weatherald's selection has placed extra emphasis on the age of Australia's squad with only one player - Cameron Green who is 26 - below the age of 30.

Nevertheless, Bailey has launched a stern defence of the squad, saying: "We're aware of the age profile of the team.

"I'm interested when people have that view as to who they would like us to leave. Is that Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc out? Is that just because of their age?

"You've got to give due respect that the guys are performing very well and they have the right to be selected."

Marnus Labuschagne has been recalled to the group as reward for a remarkable five centuries being recorded in his last eight outings at first-class or List A level.

Captain Pat Cummins is continuing to recover from a back injury ahead of an expected return for the second Test.

Australia's squad for the first Ashes Test against England

Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.