Ben Stokes records a final-session five-wicket haul as England end the opening day of the first Ashes Test against Australia holding a 49-run advantage.

In one of the craziest days of Ashes cricket, 19 wickets fell in 71.5 overs as England were initially bowled out for 172 in just 32.5 overs after winning the toss in Perth.

However, after Mitchell Starc had been the difference maker with 7-58, Stokes produced one of the best stints of his Test career, posting an incredible 5-23 off just six overs as he tore through the Australia middle and lower order before the home side ended on 123-9 at stumps.

Although England lost Zak Crawley for a duck in the opening over of the series, there were initially few signs of what was to come as Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope steadied the ship.

Duckett (21) and Joe Root, for a seven-ball duck, fell to Starc, but Pope (46) and Harry Brook (52) produced knocks that suggested that it was possible to score runs on a lively pitch.



Nevertheless, 160-5 off 29.4 overs became 172 all out just 18 balls later. Jamie Smith added 33 off 22, but Starc - who posted career-best Test figures - and debutant Brendan Doggett (2-27) seemingly put Australia in full control.

Archer, Carse, Stokes lead England Ashes fightback

That was until Jofra Archer dismissed Australia opener Jake Weatherald - another debutant - with the second ball of the reply, and England reduced their hosts to 31-4 with Brydon Carse getting the prized wicket of Steve Smith for 17.



While 45 and 35-run partnerships helped Australia tick over, their middle-order of Travis Head (21), Cameron Green (24) and Alex Carey (26) all got starts before succumbing to the ferocity of Stokes who was threatening with the majority of his deliveries.

Australia would have held the advantage at the close had they continued to progress from 118-6 late in the day, but the brilliance of the England skipper had reduced them to 121-9 just two overs later.



Once one of Nathan Lyon or Doggett depart, presumably during the early stages of day two, England will look to post a target for Australia to chase in what may prove to be one of the shortest Ashes Test matches in history.