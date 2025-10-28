The Ashes 2025-26: Fixtures, venues & key dates

Sports Mole details everything you need to know about the 2025-26 Ashes Series between England and Australia, including fixtures, venues and key dates.

An England team led by captain Ben Stokes will head down under this winter with the objective of winning The Ashes in Australia for the first time since 2010-11.

In fact, England have not had their hands on the urn since they claimed a 3-2 victory over Michael Clarke's Australia on home soil in 2015.

Australia eased to a 4-0 win in the last series down under in 2021-22, before they drew 2-2 in England to retain the Ashes in 2023.

This is undoubtedly the biggest series of Brendon McCullum's tenure as England head coach, with the result set to determine the success of the Bazball philosophy that he has brought to the side since his appointment in 2022.

Here, Sports Mole provides an overview of the fixtures, venues and key dates before England and Australia renew hostilities in November.

Ashes 2025-26 Schedule

First test: November 21-25 (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Second test (day/night): December 4-8 (The Gabba, Brisbane)

Third test: December 17-21 (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Fourth Test: December 26-30 (MCG, Melbourne)

Fifth test: January 4-8 (SCG, Sydney)

Ashes 2025-26 venues

Optus Stadium, Perth

Capacity: 61,266

Result in 2020-21: Game moved to Hobart due to COVID-19 restrictions

Optus Stadium was officially opened in January 2018, with the new stadium taking over from the WACA as Perth's premium cricket ground.

The new stadium was set to host its first Ashes test in the 2020-21 series, but the game was moved to the Bellerive Oval in Hobart due to Western Australia's strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Not only is Perth set to host its first Ashes test, but the state also has the honour of hosting the opening test for the first time in Ashes history.

What time will the first Ashes test start?

The first test will start at 10:30am local time on Friday, November 21. That will mean a start time of 2:30am for UK audiences.

The Gabba, Brisbane

Capacity: 37,000

Result in 2020-21: Australia won by nine wickets

England's Ashes record at the Gabba: W4, D5, L13

The Gabba will not host the first Ashes test of the series down under for the first time since 1982-82. England will hope that the change will bring about a change in result, considering they have not won an Ashes test at this venue since 1986.

What time will the second Ashes test start?

The day/night test will get underway at 2:30pm local time on Thursday, December 4. For UK viewers, that will be a start time of 4:30am.

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Capacity: 53,500

Result in 2020-21: Australia won by 275 runs

England's Ashes record at the Adelaide Oval: W9, D5, L19

With Brisbane getting the day/night test, Adelaide will return to a traditional start time after hosting the day/night test in the past two Ashes series down under. England last won at this venue in 2010 when Kevin Pietersen amassed 227 runs in an innings victory.

What time will the third Ashes test start?

The game in Adelaide will start at 10:30am local time on Wednesday, December 17, which will be 12am for those watching in the UK.

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Capacity: 100,024

Result in 2020-21: Australia won by an innings and 14 runs

England's Ashes record at the MCG: W19, D7, L25

The Boxing Day test is arguably the most highly-anticipated match of the series, with 100,000 people in attendance to watch the two old foes face off following the festivities of Christmas Day.

Memorably, England skittled Australia out for 98 on Boxing Day 2010, on their way to claiming a memorable innings victory at the famous stadium.

What time will the fourth Ashes test start?

The Boxing Day test will get underway at 10:30am local time on Friday, December 26. For UK viewers, the test will start at 11:30pm on Christmas Day.

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Capacity: 48,000

Result in 2020-21: Match drawn

England's Ashes record at the MCG: W22, D7, L23

As is tradition, the final match of the series will be played at the picturesque Sydney Cricket Ground, commonly known as the SCG. England will hope by this point that they have already sealed a famous series victory or, at the very least, that the urn is still up for grabs in 2026.

What time will the fifth Ashes test start?

The final Ashes test will start at 10:30am in Sydney on January, 4, which will be 11:30pm on January 3 for UK cricket fans.

England squad for the 2025-26 Ashes

England named their 16-player Ashes squad back in September. The only real surprise in the squad was the inclusion of Surrey all-rounder Will Jacks.

Batters: Harry Brook (vice-captain), Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith (wk)

All-rounders: Ben Stokes (captain), Will Jacks

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood

Australia squad for the 2025-26 Ashes

Australia are yet to name their squad for the first test, but they have confirmed that captain and fast bowler, Pat Cummins, will not be available for the game in Perth due to a back injury. As a result, former captain Steve Smith is set to take on the leadership duties in Cummins's absence.

Where to watch the 2025-26 Ashes in the UK?

TNT Sports have acquired the rights to show the upcoming Ashes in the UK. As per ESPN, TNT Sports will use a hybrid commentary model, with Alastair Eykyn and Rob Hatch commentating from the UK alongside pundits working in Australia.

The broadcaster has confirmed that former England stars Alastair Cook, Steven Finn and Graeme Swann will be in Australia to offer their expert opinions.