Sports Mole asks AI to predict the winner of the 2025-26 Ashes, including results for each test and the highest run scorer and wicket taker of the series.

England are currently in Australia finalising their preparations for the highly anticipated 2025-26 Ashes series, with the tourists looking to get their hands on the urn for the first time since 2015.

If they are to get the better of the old enemy, Ben Stokes will have to become the first England captain to win an Ashes series down under since Andrew Strauss guided his team to memorable 3-1 success in the 2010-11 series.

From Australia's perspective, they are looking to continue their domination on home shores, having won the last three home Ashes without losing a single test.

As a result, the hosts will surely start the series in Perth as the favourites, but will they live up to that tag, or can 'Bazball' in Australia's backyard?

While that question will ultimately be answered over the next five tests, Sports Mole have asked AI to make a prediction for the upcoming series, giving us a winner for each test and a final Ashes scoreline.

First Ashes test prediction (Perth, 21-25 November)

Toss: Australia win the toss and bat

AUS 1st innings: 465

ENG 1st innings: 320

AUS 2nd innings: 210

ENG 2nd innings: 289

Result: Australia win by 67 runs

Key storylines:

The AI is predicting that Steve Smith will star with a 155 in the first innings before Joe Root falls eight short of a century in England's replay.

Cameron Green will then hit 53 in the second innings to set England a chase of 356, which proves too much despite Ollie Pope and Harry Brook reaching their half-centuries.

Second Ashes test prediction (Brisbane, 4-8 December)

Toss: England win the toss and bowl

AUS 1st innings: 385

ENG 1st innings: 520

AUS 2nd innings: 265

ENG 2nd innings: 132-3

Result: England win by seven wickets

Key Storylines:

After threatening in the first test, Joe Root is predicted to score his first test hundred in Australia with a knock of 140 in the first innings of the day/night test at the Gabba.

Jofra Archer will take eight wickets in the test match to help his team win their first Ashes test down under since the 2010-11 series.

Third Ashes test prediction (Adelaide, 17-21 December)

Toss: Australia win the toss and bowl.

ENG 1st innings: 255

AUS 1st innings: 402

ENG 2nd innings: 275

AUS 2nd innings: 130-4

Result: Australia win by six wickets

Key Storylines:

The AI claims that Smith will reach 118 in the first innings to put Australia in a strong position at the halfway point of the test match.

Nathan Lyon will then take a fifer in the second innings to set up a comfortable chase of 129 for his batters in Adelaide.

Fourth Ashes test prediction (Melbourne, 26-30 December)

Toss: England win the toss and bat

ENG 1st innings: 495

AUS 1st innings: 410

ENG 2nd innings: 196-6 declared

AUS 2nd innings: 180

Result: England win by 95 runs

Key Storylines:

Brook is predicted to amass 146 as part of England's sizeable 495 title in the first innings of the Boxing Day test at the famous MCG.

Pope will hit 73 in the second innings to help set a 276 target before Archer runs through the Australian batting order with a six-wicket haul.

Fifth Ashes test prediction (Sydney, 4-8 January)

Toss: Australia win the toss and bat

AUS 1st innings: 520

ENG 1st innings: 405

AUS 2nd innings: 240-7 declared

ENG 2nd innings: 281

Key Storylines:

The AI is predicting the Ashes to be up for grabs when the two rivals arrive at the SCG in 2026.

Smith will star with a mammoth 195-run knock before Root rattles off 137 in reply, albeit the Englishman's effort will not be enough to close the deficit to Australia.

The hosts will then add 240 runs to the scoreboard to set a daunting 356 target for England to win the Ashes, setting up Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc to take seven wickets between them to quash the away side's hopes.

Overall prediction: 3-2 (Australia win the Ashes)

The AI is expecting England to be a tougher opponent than they have been in the recent Ashes series in Australia, which could make for a back-and-forth contest over the course of the five tests.

However, Australia are still a tough team to beat in their own conditions, and while Root is predicted to hit his first Ashes century down under and be the second highest run scorer, his exploits will not be enough to guide England to a series win.

Who will be the leading run scorer and highest wicket taker in the Ashes?

We also asked AI to pick the standout batter and bowler of the series, with the technology returning Australian players in response to both questions.

Smith is predicted to be the highest run scorer with 580, while the AI claims that Starc will take 28 wickets to end the series as the star bowler, including a couple of fifers.