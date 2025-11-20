Ahead of the 2025-26 series, Sports Mole highlights some key Ashes stats and records, including the top run scorer, the highest score, most wickets and best bowling figures.

England are currently in Australia for the latest edition of test cricket's biggest rivalry, with the tourists hoping to win an Ashes series for the first time since 2015.

In the 10 years since that result, England have drawn two home series and lost heavily down under in 2017-18 and 2021-22.

In fact, England have not won an Ashes series in Australia since Andrew Strauss's side pulled off a 3-1 success back in 2010-11.

Ben Stokes will be aiming to etch his name in Ashes folklore by guiding the current crop of England stars to success over the course of the five tests.

Ahead of the series, Sports Mole highlights a number of key Ashes stats, including the top run scorer, the highest innings total, most wickets and best bowling figures.

Ashes team records

England's highest single innings total: 903-7d (first innings, August 1938)

Australia's highest single innings total: 729-6d (second innings, June 1930)

England's lowest single innings total: 45 (January 1887)

Australia's lowest single innings total: 36 (May 1902)

England's biggest victory: Won by 675 runs in Brisbane (November 1928)

Australia's biggest victory: Won by 562 runs at The Oval (August 1934)

Ashes batting records

Australia's highest run scorer: Don Bradman (5,028)

England's highest run scorer: Jack Hobbs (3,636)

Highest active run scorer: Steve Smith (3,417)

Highest individual score: 364 - Jack Hobbs (August 1938)

Most hundreds: 19 - Don Bradman

Most runs in a series: 974 - Don Bradman

Most sixes: 39 - Ben Stokes

Ashes bowling records

Australia's top wicket taker: Shane Warne (195)

England's top wicket taker: Stuart Broad (153)

Highest active wicket taker: Mitchell Starc (97)

Best figures in a single innings: Jim Laker - 10 for 53 (July 1956)

Best figures in a match: Jim Laker - 19 for 90 (July 1956)

Most five-wicket hauls: 12 - Sydney Barnes (England)

Most 10-wicket hauls in a game: 11 - Shane Warne (Australia) & Tom Richardson (England)