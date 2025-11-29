Second Ashes Test: England bowler expected to miss day-night fixture in Brisbane

By Darren Plant | 29 Nov 2025 10:33 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 10:56

England are allegedly likely to be without Mark Wood for the second Ashes Test match with Australia.

Ben Stokes's team are reeling from suffering an eight-wicket defeat inside two days in the first Test, the quickest Ashes match in 104 years.

The decision was made to go with a five-man pace attack in Perth and it subsequently led to England recording their fastest collective speeds on the opening day of a Test match.

However, a risk was being taken on selecting Wood, who had knee surgery nine months ago, had suffered a minor hamstring niggle in a warm-up game and had not played a Test for 15 months.

Wood could only produce figures of 0-44 across 11 overs in the first Test match, yet he may have remained in the team had he been fully fit.

© Imago / AAP

Wood expected to miss second Ashes Test

Instead, BBC Sport reports that England have concerns over Wood's knee and are expected to remove him from the team for the upcoming day-night fixture in Brisbane, which starts on Thursday.

Wood did not take part in practice on Saturday, a clear indication that England and the player are erring on the side of caution.

Despite his lack of wickets in the first Test, Wood has previously taken nine wickets in a day-night Test against Australia in Hobart, a feat that would have likely led to his selection.

Josh Tongue, who took eight wickets on his last Test appearance against India in July, is favourite to replace Wood in the first XI.