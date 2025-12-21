Australia retain Ashes: England final-day defiance irrelevant as Baggy Greens seal series win in 11 days

By Darren Plant | 21 Dec 2025 10:08

Australia have retained the Ashes despite taking longer than anticipated to see off England on the final day of the third Test in Adelaide.

With England resuming on 207-6 and still needing 238 to pull off the biggest chase in Test history, there was an inevitability about the end result.

Nevertheless, Jamie Smith, Will Jacks and a 40-minute rain delay ensured that Australia at least had to work to seal a 3-0 series triumph across just 11 days, prevailing by 82 runs on this occasion.

Smith (60) and Jacks (47) put on 91 for the seventh wicket before the former's dismissal to Mitchell Starc within three overs of the new ball being taken.

Jacks remained defiant in an innings that lasted nearly three hours, but the writing was on the wall once Starc had struck again.

Brydon Carse made 39 off 64 to at least extend the game, but Jofra Archer (3) and Josh Tongue (1) were out just 5.5 overs after Jacks' return to the pavilion.

AUSTRALIA HAVE WON THE ASHES ?



They win by 82 runs in Adelaide to secure the third Test and seal the series victory.



? Watch #TheAshes LIVE on TNT Sports and discovery+ pic.twitter.com/ROdp7Z9pmz — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 21, 2025

Stokes gives Ashes verdict

Given the manner of the series defeat, Ben Stokes' and coach's Brendon McCullum's future will be debated, but the captain gave a firm "absolutely" when quizzed by BBC Sport over whether he had the resolve to lead England.

On the series, Stokes added: "Knowing now that we can't achieve what we set out to do here is obviously very disappointing," said Stokes.

"It's a pretty emotional time for me in the dressing room and the guys, players, management, backroom stuff.

"We will take a lot out of this game about how we can maybe apply ourselves to give us a better chance of being a much more consistent cricket team."

"We still have two games left in the series and a hell of a lot to play for, as individuals and a team.

"Walking out there and playing for England is a good enough thing in itself. We're not going to turn around and kick the stumps over because we have so much more to play for in the series."

The fourth Test in Melbourne begins on December 26.