Third Ashes Test: Snicko company admits error as Alex Carey hits century for Australia in Adelaide

By Darren Plant | 17 Dec 2025 10:18

Australia benefitted from an error from Snicko to establish the advantage over England at stumps on day one of the third Ashes Test.

The Baggy Greens reached 326-8 after winning the toss ahead of a sweltering day in Adelaide with Alex Carey starring with a knock of 106.

However, when on 72, Carey appeared to edge a Josh Tongue delivery through to England wicket-keeper Jamie Smith to hand England the momentum at that stage.

Despite the umpire turning down their appeals, England immediately reviewed, only for Snicko to rule that the spike that was created was not a result of connection with bat on ball.

In the first Test, Jamie Smith was dismissed for England in similar circumstances. At that time, it was explained that a two-frame gap was being used between pictures and sound wave.

After the end of the first day, Carey conceded that he thought he may have make contact with the ball, and BBG Sports - the company that owns Snicko - has now acknowledged that an error was made.

Speaking to BBC Sport, they said: "Given that Alex Carey admitted he had hit the ball in question, the only conclusion that can be drawn from this, is that the Snicko operator at the time must have selected the incorrect stump mic for audio processing.

"In light of this, BBG Sports takes full responsibility for the error."

As per BBC Sport, the sound used for review was taken from the non-strikers' end, rather than Carey's.

What else happened on day one of third Test?

After Steve Smith was ruled out through illness, Usman Khawaja made full use of his surprise recall to the Australia team with 82 from 126 balls.

Josh Inglis (32) and Mitchell Starc (33*) also made valuable contributions lower down the order after Australia had been reduced to 185-5.

From England's perspective, Jofra Archer posted 3-29 from 16 overs, while spin all-rounder Will Jacks chipped in with 2-105 off 20 overs.

Brydon Carse was expensive for his 2-70, yet he took the important wicket of in-form Travis Head for 10, helped by an astonishing diving one-handed catch from Zak Crawley.