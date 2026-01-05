Fifth Ashes Test: Australia's Travis Head takes centre stage after Joe Root century

By Darren Plant | 05 Jan 2026 09:56

Australia have reached stumps on day two of the fifth Ashes Test in a promising position, despite trailing England by 218 runs.

Although they resumed on 211-3, England were soon reduced to 229-5, and it took a 160 from Joe Root to keep the tourists with their noses in front.

However, Australia swiftly ate into England's lead, spearheaded by the approach of Travis Head who has made an unbeaten 91 from 87 deliveries to take his side to 166-2.

Unless England return on Tuesday and take early wickets, there is the realistic possibility of Australia having a stranglehold of the game by the end of the day.

Harry Brook added just 15 alongside Root before he was dismissed for 84, and he was quickly followed by Ben Stokes who departed for an 11-ball duck after nicking a nigh-on unplayable delivery from Mitchell Starc behind to Alex Carey.

Root impressively stabilised England and subsequently reached his 41st Test century - and just his second in Australia - with an erratic Jamie Smith at the other end.

Having previously survived a dismissal due to a no-ball when on 22, Smith was fortunate to have reached 46 when he inexcusably swatted a Marnus Labuschagne delivery to a fielder to gift the Australian a rare wicket.

Will Jacks (27) put on 52 with Root for the seventh wicket, yet England would still collapse from 375-6 to 384 all out in less than six overs.

Head bats Australia into strong position

Opener Jake Weatherald survived two drops to make 21 at the start of Australia's innings, Stokes eventually trapping him in front of his stumps.

Nevertheless, Head hit a majestic 15 boundaries to make a rapid 91, Labuschagne impactful at the other end for differing reasons as he made 48 off 68 before edging a Stokes delivery to Jacob Bethell.

Michael Neser was promoted up the order and successfully saw off 15 deliveries, but the focus will be on Head at the start of day three as he bids to score his third century of the series.