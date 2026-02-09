Preview: England vs West Indies - T20 World Cup group game prediction, squads, results so far, venue, start time

By Ben Sully | 09 Feb 2026 22:15 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 22:17

England and the West Indies will both be looking to start the Men's T20 World Cup with back-to-back wins when they face off in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Harry Brook's side survived a major scare in their opening game against Nepal, while the West Indies started the tournament with a win over Scotland.

Match preview

England are bidding to become three-time winners of the T20 World Cup after previously lifting the coveted trophy in 2010 and 2022.

However, they will need to improve upon their underwhelming display in a nervy win over Nepal if they are to go the distance in the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Jacob Bethell and Brook scored half-centuries as England reached 184-7 off their 20 overs against the associate nation.

Lokesh Bam's impressive hitting got Nepal in a position to win the game, leaving England with the tough task of defending 10 in the final over.

Fortunately for Brook's charges, Sam Curran held his nerve to restrict Nepal to just six runs off the final six balls, ensuring England could get off to a winning start in their bid to secure a top-two spot in Group C.

They are now preparing for their first T20 meeting with West Indies since claiming a 3-0 series whitewash on home soil last year.

Jos Buttler starred with the bat in the 2025 series, scoring 96 in the first match on his way to scoring 155 runs across the series.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Like England, the West Indies are also dreaming of lifting their third T20 World Cup trophy after coming out on top in 2012 and 2016.

The most recent of those triumphs took place in India, culminating with a memorable win over England in the final thanks to the brilliance of Carlos Braithwaite, who whacked four sixes off Ben Stokes's final over to clinch the trophy.

Ten years on, the West Indies know that another win against England will put them in a strong position to reach the Super Eight stage after beating Scotland in their first outing of the tournament.

Shimron Hetmyer starred with the bat in Saturday's match at Eden Gardens, hitting two sixes and six fours on his way to a 36-ball 64.

Scotland looked set to challenge the 182-run target until Romario Shepherd became the first West Indies player to take a hat-trick at a T20 World Cup.

In fact, Shepherd took four in five balls to claim a five-wicket haul in the 35-run victory - a result that would have been welcomed after West Indies had lost five of their seven T20 matches prior to Saturday's success.

Squad News

© Imago / IMAGO / Matrix Images

England could decide to make one change to their bowling attack, with Jamie Overton an option to replace left-arm quick Luke Wood.

Star spinner Adil Rashid will be hoping for a better outing after going wicketless and conceding 42 runs in his three overs against Nepal.

Meanwhile, England could stick with an unchanged batting lineup, which would leave Ben Duckett watching on from the sidelines for a second consecutive game at the tournament.

As for the West Indies, coach Darren Sammy and captain Shai Hope will surely be keen to stick with the same team that beat Scotland in the first group game.

Heytmer will be looking to continue his impressive form at number three, having scored 48, 75, 48 and 64 in his last four innings in T20 internationals.

Jason Holder and Shepherd will be full of confidence after taking eight wickets between them in the win over Scotland.

England squad:

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

West Indies squad:

Shai Hope (c & wk), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

T20 World Cup results so far

England vs. Nepal

England: 184/7

Nepal: 180/6

England win by four runs

West Indies vs. Scotland

West Indies: 182/5

Scotland: 147 all out (18.5 overs)

West Indies win by 35 runs

Where will England vs West Indies be held?

England will play at the Wankhede Stadium for the second game in a row. This will be their final group game at this venue before they head off to Kolkata for their next two matches against Scotland and Italy.

When will England vs West Indies start?

The match will start at 7pm local time. That will be a 1:30pm start for those watching from the UK.

We say: England to win

England will be keen to offer a better showing after surviving a major upset against Nepal, and while there is every chance that Wednesday's game will be a close contest, we think England's talented batting group could prove to be the difference against the West Indies.