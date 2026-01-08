Fifth Ashes Test: Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum bite back over England futures despite defeat

By Darren Plant | 08 Jan 2026 10:20

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have both remained defiant over their England futures despite a 4-1 Ashes series defeat to Australia.

England will take positives from pushing the Baggy Greens on the final day of the fifth Test in Sydney after setting a target of 160.

Australia had been reduced to 121-5 before sealing a five-wicket win, yet England's efforts on Thursday papered over the cracks of what has been a disappointing showing Down Under.

An ECB review will now be conducted to determine the best path forward, Stokes more secure in his role than McCullum.

Nevertheless, they were both insistent that they were the best candidates for their respective jobs when addressing the media.

McCullum 'won't be told what to do'

From Stokes perspective, he talked up the leadership qualities of both himself and McCullum, despite England's Test team having now lost 11 of their last 15 away matches.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Stokes said: "We've got unbelievable resources in English cricket and the ECB as a whole, but the dressing room is a different beast, it comes with different pressures and responsibilities.

"You've got the players to look after and we also don't have to deal with stuff outside like the people who sit above us do.

"Me and Brendon, we know how to run a dressing room and give the lads the best possible chance of being as good as they can be.

"Everyone has got an opinion on how things should be run. I would never try to tell someone who runs a huge business what they should do because I haven't got any expertise in that whatsoever."

While McCullum conceded that improvements must be made, the former New Zealand player affirmed that he would not take instructions from others over how to guide the team.

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, the 44-year-old said: "I am not against assistance but have a firm belief in how to get the best out of these players.

"I will look at it individually and say 'what could I have done better?' Am I for being told what to do? Of course I am not. But at the same time I'm not thinking there won't be areas to improve."

What next for England?

Next up for England as a nation are limited-overs series' in Sri Lanka, which start in two weeks time, before the T20 World Cup in February.

England do not return to the Test arena for another 146 days when they start a series against New Zealand on June 4.