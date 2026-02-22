Preview: England vs. Pakistan - T20 World Cup Super Eight match prediction, squads, results so far, venue, start time

By Matthew Cooper | 22 Feb 2026 17:57

England could book their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 T20 World Cup with a win over Pakistan on Sunday.

Harry Brook's side got off to a winning start in the Super Eight stage on Sunday as they beat Sri Lanka, while Pakistan's game against New Zealand on Saturday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Match preview

England have been unconvincing at the World Cup so far, narrowly beating Nepal by just four runs, suffering a convincing defeat to the West Indies and surviving a scare against Italy in the group stage.

In their opening Super Eight match, England largely struggled with the bat and needed an outstanding bowling performance to beat tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Opener Phil Salt scored an impressive 62, but there were single-figure scores from the likes of Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton as England made a below-par total of 146.

Buttler's dismissal was particularly poor as he fell LBW to Dunith Wellalage after failing to connect while attempting a reverse-sweep and concerns are growing over his form.

Will Jacks was England's second highest scorer with a crucial 21 and he also starred with the ball, picking up 3-22 from his four overs after being tasked with opening the bowling.

Jofra Archer also impressed as he dismissed both openers cheaply, while Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid also picked up two wickets each.

Despite their lacklustre batting display, England head into Tuesday's game knowing that a win could be enough to send them through to the final four and they will be buoyed by the fact they have beaten Pakistan in their last five T20 internationals.

Pakistan secured their spot in the Super Eights by finishing second in their group, picking up wins over the Netherlands, USA and Namibia and losing to India.

Their opening Super Eight game against New Zealand was unfortunately rained off and they will need to pick up an important win against England as a result.

Shahibzada Farhan has been Pakistan's standout performer with the bat, having scored an unbeaten 100 against Namibia, 73 against the USA and 47 against the Dutch.

However, no other player has passed fifty at the tournament and there are concerns over the form of Babar Azam, who has been striking at just 115.78.

Spinner Usman Tariq has starred with the ball, picking up eight wickets at an average of just 8.37, and he could pose a major threat to England's batters.

Team News

England are expected to stick with the same team that beat Sri Lanka, having named an unchanged side for their last four matches.

Buttler will be keen to find some form at the top of the order, while Jacks has excelled as a finisher with the all-rounder averaging 65.50 and striking at 195.52.

Archer will have a key role to play with the new ball and at the death, with spinners Rashid and Dawson also looking to continue their good form.

Pakistan are also likely to stick with the team they selected for the New Zealand game, with veteran batter Fakhar Zaman set to make his first appearance at the tournament after being denied by the weather on Saturday.

Captain Salman Ali Agha found some form in their final group game against Namibia and will be keen to make a real impact against England, particularly with Babar not at his best.

Pakistan's spinners will also have a key role to play, with Tariq taking centre stage with support from Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Saim Ayub.

England squad:

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

Pakistan squad:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq

T20 World Cup results

England's tournament so far

vs. Nepal: Won by four runs

vs. West Indies: Lost by 30 runs

vs. Scotland: Won by five wickets

vs. Italy: Won by 24 runs

vs. Sri Lanka: Won by 51 runs

Pakistan's tournament so far

vs. Netherlands: Won by three wickets

vs. USA: Won by 32 runs

vs. India: Lost by 61 runs

vs. Namibia: Wony by 102 runs

vs New Zealand: No result

Where will England vs. Pakistan be held?

Having played their group stage matches in India, England travelled to Sri Lanka for the Super Eights. This game will take place at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium, which was the venue for their win over Sri Lanka on Sunday.

When will England vs. Pakistan start?

The match will start at 7pm local time, which means it will be a 1:30pm start on Tuesday for UK viewers.

We say: England to win

Neither side has been at their best so far this tournament, but England have an impressive recent record against Pakistan and have won their last four games in Pallekele.