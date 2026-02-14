Preview: England vs. Italy - T20 World Cup prediction, squads, results so far, venue, start time

By Brendan McGilligan | 14 Feb 2026 20:33

England are set to continue their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign in Kolkata against Italy on Monday, after their victory over Scotland in the same city on Saturday.

The Italians last played in the competition on Thursday when they beat Nepal, so they will be well-rested ahead of this test when they aim to cause a serious upset against the English.

Match preview

England had flattered to deceive in the early days of this tournament, failing to impress in their opening two games, despite having high hopes before the start of this competition as they aimed to become the first three-time winners of the T20 World Cup.

The English managed to avoid a shock defeat to Nepal in the opening game before defeat to the West Indies on Wednesday, but they will hope that their victory over Scotland on Saturday has put them back on track.

This win over the Scottish was England’s first-ever victory against a European side in the T20 World Cup, having suffered three previous defeats by sides from the same continent in the competition’s history, alongside two no-results.

Harry Brook's side can thank Tom Banton for their victory over the Scots at the weekend, as he arrived at the crease with England two wickets down inside two overs; his 63 not out ensured the win.

A win over the Italians will be their second against a European side in quick succession and would confirm the progression to the Super Eight stage for the Three Lions, with it likely they will be joined by the West Indies, who currently top the group after their opening two tests.

© Imago / AAP

Italy will be aiming to cause an almighty upset when they face the English on Monday, as they face the third-best T20I side in the world, according to the world rankings, with themselves a further 23 places back in the list.

The Azzurri secured their first-ever victory in the competition last time out when they beat Nepal, and should they march to their second, they will be in a fine position to progress to the Super Eight stage.

Brothers Anthony and Justin Mosca proved to be crucial to the victory as they hit nine sixes and eight boundaries – Anthony was 62 not out off 32 balls, and Justin 60 not out off 44 – to dismantle the Nepal attack in just 12.4 overs.

Following the win, Italy cricket president Simone Gambino spoke about his desire to see his nation in the semis of the competition as Cricket Italy shared a video on social media where he said: “I would’ve never imagined this moment. But now we are going right back to Kolkata to shoot down England. We want to be in semis.”

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Ahead of the victory over Scotland, there was pressure on Banton being in the squad, but his incredible performance should keep him in the team.

This win against the Scots and the need to secure victory for progression in the competition may see the English side remain unchanged when they come up against the Italians.

Italy may have the same approach as the English for this fixture, knowing that it is a must-win if they aim to reach the latter stages of their debut T20 World Cup campaign.

Sri Lanka-born wrist spinner Crishan Kalugamage picked 3-18 to help shoot out Nepal with three balls to spare in this victory, and he will once again be relied upon when the Azzurri come up against England.

England squad:

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Italy squad:

Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Jon-Jon Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Piero Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

T20 World Cup results so sar

England vs. Nepal

England: 184/7

Nepal: 180/6

England win by four runs

England vs. West Indies

West Indies: 196-6

England: 166 all out (19 overs)

West Indies win by 30 runs

England vs. Scotland

Scotland: 152 all out

England: 155/5

England win by five wickets

Scotland vs. Italy

Scotland: 207-4

Italy: 134 all out

Scotland win by 73 runs

Italy vs. Nepal

Italy: 124/0

Nepal: 123 all out

Italy won by 10 wickets

Where will England vs. Italy be held?

The important Group D fixture will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which is the venue where England beat Scotland on Saturday, while Italy have made their way to the city after their victory over Nepal in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

When will England vs. Italy start?

The day-night match will start at 3pm local time, which means it will be a 9:30am start on Monday morning for UK viewers.

We say: England to win

Italy will have been encouraged by their first-ever victory in the competition and will aim to upset the English, who have flattered to deceive to this point in the World Cup. While England have not impressed, they should still have too much quality for the Italians.