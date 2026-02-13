Preview: England vs Scotland - T20 World Cup group game prediction, squads, results so far, venue, start time

By Ben Sully | 13 Feb 2026 00:59

After playing their first two games in Mumbai, England will head to Kolkata for Saturday's crucial group game against Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

England are looking to bounce back from a defeat to the West Indies, while Scotland will be aiming to follow their win over Italy with a major upset.

Match preview

England came into the tournament with aspirations of becoming the first three-time winners of the T20 World Cup.

However, their current focus will be on negotiating two nervy group games against Scotland and Italy after starting the tournament with two underwhelming displays.

Sam Curran's tight final over helped England avoid a surprise defeat against Nepal, before the all-rounder tried and failed to pull off more heroics in Wednesday's game against the West Indies.

Curran finished 43 not out as England were bowled out with an over remaining in their chase of 197 at the Wankhede Stadium.

As a result, Harry Brook's side are now two points adrift of West Indies and sitting behind Scotland and Italy on net run rate in the race to secure qualification to the super eight stage.

While England can ill-afford another defeat, Brook will be looking for his batters to show more intent in Saturday's game after admitting they were "too careful" in their chase against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, star leg-spinner Adil Rashid will have a crucial role to play with the ball after bouncing back from a rare disappointing performance in game one with impressive figures of two for 16 off his four overs on Wednesday.

© Imago / IMAGO / ANI News

As for Scotland, they are looking to take full advantage of being called into the tournament as late replacements following Bangladesh's withdrawal.

The Saltires squandered the opportunity to chase down a 183-run target in their opening game against the West Indies, falling from 122-4 to 147 all out.

Scotland's batting lineup produced a stronger showing in Monday's clash against Italy, with George Munsey hitting 84 off 54 balls to help his country reach 207-4 off their 20 overs.

Michael Leask then starred with the ball, taking four wickets for 17 runs as Italy slumped to 73 all out, ensuring the team captained by Richie Berrington will head into Saturday's crucial fixture in second spot.

The Saltires will face a much tougher test on Saturday, but they will be driven by the opportunity to pull off a major upset and boost their own hopes of progressing from the group stage for the first time since the 2021 tournament.

Scotland can draw upon the experience of playing their opening two games in Kolkata, while this will be England's first outing of the tournament at this venue.

Squad News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tom Banton's place could be under threat after scoring just four runs across his first innings of the tournament, opening the door to Ben Duckett or Rehan Ahmed.

Brook and England coach Brendon McCullum will have to decide whether to stick with Jamie Overton or recall left-arm quick Luke Wood.

Josh Tongue is another pace option in the squad, although his lack of recent white-ball action will dent his chances of selection.

Scotland, meanwhile, could decide to name an unchanged XI following their comfortable win over Italy on Monday.

Munsey has hit over 100 runs across the first two matches and could be key to Scotland's chasing of a challenging total or chasing down a target.

The three spin options of Leask, Mark Watt and Oliver Davidson could have key roles to play after taking seven wickets between them in Scotland's second group game.

England squad:

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Scotland squad:

Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Brad Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal

T20 World Cup results so far

England vs. Nepal

England: 184/7

Nepal: 180/6

England win by four runs

England vs. West Indies

West Indies: 196-6

England: 166 all out (19 overs)

West Indies win by 30 runs

West Indies vs. Scotland

West Indies: 182/5

Scotland: 147 all out (18.5 overs)

West Indies win by 35 runs

Scotland vs. Italy

Scotland: 207-4

Italy: 134 all out (16.4 overs)

Where will England vs Scotland be held?

The important Group D fixture will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which is the venue where England lost the 2016 T20 World Cup final to the West Indies in dramatic fashion.

When will England vs Scotland start?

The day-night match will start at 3pm local time, which means it will be a 9:30 am start on Saturday morning for UK viewers.

We say: England to win

England's opening two performances will encourage Scotland, but with that said, Brook's side should prove too strong for their opponents if they perform anywhere near their best in Saturday's massive encounter at the T20 World Cup.