How to watch the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in the UK: TV, streaming, radio guides, format, schedule

By Ben Sully | 01 Feb 2026 23:45 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 23:46

After warming up with two white-ball series wins in Sri Lanka, England will be looking to enjoy more success in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Captained by Harry Brook and boasting the experience of the likes of Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid, England are bidding to win the competition for the third time after lifting the trophy in 2010 and 2022.

India, Australia and South Africa will be among the nations that will have aspirations of going all the way in the tenth edition of the T20 World Cup.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the tournament.

Where is the T20 World Cup being held?

The competition is being co-hosted by Sri Lanka and defending champions India.

Sri Lanka have three venues for the tournament, two in Colombo and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Meanwhile, games will take place in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai in India.

Which teams are taking part in the T20 World Cup?

Co-hosts India and Sri Lanka are two of 20 nations taking part in the tournament. The two co-hosts automatically qualified alongside Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, South Africa, USA, West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand and Ireland.

However, Bangladesh have since withdrawn from the tournament due to safety fears over travelling to India.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to move their fixtures to Sri Lanka was rejected, and they have since been replaced by Scotland in the tournament.

Eight teams secured their place via the ICC's regional qualifiers, including Canada, Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Nepal.

Italy also successfully navigated their way through qualifying to reach the T20 World Cup for the very first time.

What is the format of the T20 World Cup?

The tournament starts with a group stage, with the 20 teams divided into four groups.

Each team will play four games before the top two advance to the Super 8 stage, which will be split into two groups.

No points will be carried into the Super 8s, and each team will face the other nations in the group to determine the top two.

The top two from Group 1 and 2 will advance to the semi-finals, where they will attempt to reach the final on March 8.

How to watch the T20 World Cup in the UK

TV channels

Sky Sports have the rights to show the 2026 T20 World Cup in the UK. The Sky Sports Cricket channel will be the home of the action, while some games could be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can catch the action on Sky Go or the Sky Sports app. Non-Sky customers can purchase a NOW TV Sports Membership to watch the tournament.

Highlights

Highlights should be available on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel and the Sky Sports app.

How to listen to the T20 World Cup

ICC announced in 2024 that the BBC will have UK audio rights to all ICC events until 2027.

As a result, the BBC are set to broadcast the action across BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website.

England's T20 World Cup schedule

England will face West Indies and Nepal in Group C, as well as two fellow European nations, Italy and Scotland.

Their four group stage fixtures, including times in GMT, are stated below:

February 8: Nepal - 9:30am (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

February 11: West Indies - 1:30pm (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

February 14: Scotland - 9:30am (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

February 16: Italy - 9:30am (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)