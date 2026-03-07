T20 World Cup final: How to watch India vs. New Zealand - Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 07 Mar 2026 20:37 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 20:49

The T20 World Cup will be on the line when tournament co-hosts India take on New Zealand in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad.

India are aiming to retain the trophy they won in 2024, while the Blackcaps are looking to become the seventh different winner of the T20 World Cup.

The tournament co-hosts came through a thrilling high-scoring encounter against England to seal their place in the final.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner's side became the first team to beat South Africa in the tournament, with Finn Allen hitting the quickest century in T20 World Cup history to help chase down a 170-run target inside 13 hours to win the semi-final.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Sunday's showpiece event.

What time does India vs. New Zealand start?

The match will start at 7pm local time on Sunday, which will be a 1:30pm start for those watching from the UK.

Where is India vs. New Zealand being played?

The game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will welcome over 100,000 supporters for Sunday's final.

The venue has already hosted six games in the tournament, including India's group-stage win over the Netherlands and their defeat to South Africa in the Super 8s.

New Zealand also lost to the Proteas in Ahmedabad, slumping to a seven-wicket defeat in a group-stage match on February 14.

How to watch the T20 World Cup final in the UK

TV channels

Sky customers will be able to watch the final on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can watch India and New Zealand go head-to-head on Sky Go and the Sky Sports app. Meanwhile, non-Sky customers can purchase a NOW TV day or month pass to watch the final.

Highlights

If you are unable to watch the final live, highlights will be available on the Sky Sports website and app. The BBC will also upload a highlights package on the BBC Sport cricket page.

How to listen to the T20 World Cup final in the UK.

Alternatively, you can listen to the T20 World Cup final on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available online and on the BBC Sounds app.