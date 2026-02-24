Harry Brook makes point with stunning century to send England into T20 World Cup semi-finals

By Darren Plant | 24 Feb 2026 17:22 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 17:54

Harry Brook hits a 51-ball century to guide England into the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a two-wicket win over Pakistan.

Having made as many headlines away from the pitch as on it, the England captain was under pressure to deliver for his nation when they knew victory would send them through to the last four of the tournament.

Chasing 165 and arriving at the crease after a first-ball duck for Phil Salt, Brook produced one of his best innings in an England shirt as he posted his first ton in this format of the game.

Brook hit 10 fours and four sixes in a wonderfully-compiled knock that left England requiring 10 runs with three overs remaining when he was bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Only two other England players - Sam Curran (16) and Will Jacks (28) - reached double figures in what was an otherwise dismal batting effort.

Requiring five from 12, England went from 160-6 to 161-8 in five deliveries, but Jofra Archer hit a boundary off the first ball of the final over to get his nation over the line.

England bowling effort sets tone against Pakistan

Despite Pakistan winning the toss, England were able to restrict their opponents to 164-9 in Pallekele.

Sahibzada Farhan's 63 from 45 was complemented by two knocks of 25 from Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, as well as 23 from 11 balls from Shadab Khan.

However, Archer (2-32), Jamie Overton (2-26) and Liam Dawson (3-24) all produced with the ball, with Pakistan only remaining competitive through 15 runs coming from the final nine deliveries of their innings.

England play their final Group B fixture against New Zealand on Friday. Their semi-final tie against one of India, South Africa, West Indies or Zimbabwe will take place on either March 4 or 5.