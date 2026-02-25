Preview: England vs. New Zealand - T20 World Cup Super Eight match prediction, squads, results so far, venue, start time

By Ben Sully | 25 Feb 2026 22:09 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 22:11

England will look to finish the Super Eights with a perfect record when they take on New Zealand in Colombo on Friday.

Harry Brook fired his side into the semi-finals with a magical 100 against Pakistan, while New Zealand still have work to do if they are to join England in the final four.

Match preview

England appear to be hitting their straps at the right time in their quest to become three-time winners of the T20 World Cup.

Brook's side produced a series of unconvincing performances in the group phase, scraping past Nepal and losing to West Indies, before doing enough to see off Scotland and Italy their final two games of the first stage.

England have certainly upped the ante in the Super Eight stage, which began with an emphatic 51-run victory over tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka.

They backed up that result with a two-wicket victory over Pakistan on Tuesday, becoming the first team to seal their spot in the semi-finals.

Brook delivered a man-of-the-match performance in Pallekele, jumping to bat at number three to hit his first T20 international century in England's chase of a 165-run target.

The England skipper hit 10 fours and four sixes in his remarkable innings, and he will hope he and his side can claim a fifth consecutive win in Friday's game against New Zealand, even though they will have one eye on the semi-final match on March 4 or 5.

A MAGICAL century from Harry Brook ? pic.twitter.com/wmeO1erylA — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 24, 2026

New Zealand are dreaming of winning the T20 World Cup for the first time after falling short in their only final appearance in 2021.

The Black Caps cruised through the group phase with three wins from four games, including back-to-back victories over Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.

After falling short in their game against South Africa, New Zealand bounced back with a dominant eight-wicket win over Canada in their final group match.

The Black Caps then had to be content with a point after their Super Eight opener against Pakistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

As a result, they were well-rested for Wednesday's game against Sri Lanka in Colombo, where they comfortably defended a score of 168 to move onto three points.

They now know that a win or a no result in their final Super-Eight match will see them through, while they could even progress with a defeat if Pakistan fail to win their last match with a signicant swing in net run rate.

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Jos Buttler's underwhelming form will be a cause for concern ahead of the final game of the Super Eight stage.

The former white-ball captain has averaged just 10.33 in this competition, making his 62 runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 110.71.

Brendon McCullum and Brook will have to decide whether to stick with Buttler and whether they want to make any changes for the clash with New Zealand.

There may be a line of thinking to name an unchanged side in a bid to build momentum for the semi-finals and a potential final.

As for New Zealand, they could go with the same team that featured in the commanding win over Sri Lanka.

That would see Cole McConchie retain his place in the side ahead of fellow all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

Rachin Ravindra will bat at number three for the Black Caps, but he could also have a role to play with the ball after finishing with figures of four for 27 against Sri Lanka.

England squad:

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

New Zealand squad:

Mitchell Santner (c) Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

T20 World Cup results

England's tournament so far

vs. Nepal: Won by four runs

vs. West Indies: Lost by 30 runs

vs. Scotland: Won by five wickets

vs. Italy: Won by 24 runs

vs. Sri Lanka: Won by 51 runs

vs. Pakistan: Won by two wickets

New Zealand's tournament so far

vs. Afghanistan: Won by five wickets

vs. United Arab Emirates: Won by 10 wickets

vs. South Africa: Lost by seven wickets

vs. Canada: Won by eight wickets

vs. Pakistan: No result

vs. Sri Lanka: Won by 61 runs

Where will England vs. New Zealand be held?

After playing their first two Super Eight matches in Pallekele, England will head to Colombo for the first time in the tournament.

New Zealand will be hoping to enjoy more success at the R Premadasa Stadium after beating Sri Lanka at this venue on Wednesday.

When will England vs. New Zealand start?

The match will start at 7pm local time, which means it will be a 1:30pm start on Friday afternoon for UK viewers.

We say: England to win

England may already be assured of a place in the last four, but they will be keen to produce a strong display against a top side in New Zealand.

Buoyed by consecutive wins in the Super Eights, we think they will see off New Zealand to finish this phase of the tournament with a perfect record.