Team News: Man Utd vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 25 Dec 2025 20:00

Serving up the only Premier League Boxing Day treat of 2025, Manchester United and Newcastle United do battle at Old Trafford on Friday evening.

Ruben Amorim's men sit four places and three points better off than Eddie Howe's side in the Premier League table, but the Magpies did the double over the Red Devils last term, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MAN UTD

Out: Bruno Fernandes (hamstring), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Harry Maguire (thigh), Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Martinez, Dorgu; Mount, Cunha; Sesko

NEWCASTLE

Out: Dan Burn (abdominal), Tino Livramento (knee), Kieran Trippier (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Sven Botman (back), Jamaal Lascelles (fitness), William Osula (ankle)

Doubtful: Nick Pope (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon