Arsenal have 'little left to finalise' in key contract talks

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Dec 2025 20:16 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 20:44

Arsenal are reportedly close to announcing a mega new contract for Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners have shown incredible consistency this season under Mikel Arteta, leading the Premier League table by two points over Manchester City.

The Premier League leaders are now looking to tie down some of their important players on lucrative contracts, and Saka is one of them.

Saka has come through the youth ranks at Arsenal and has made over 280 appearances in all competitions, scoring 77 goals.

The England international has a contract at Arsenal until 2027, and the Gunners are looking to tie him down to a lucrative deal as he is invaluable to the club.

Arsenal close to Saka contract deal?

According to a report from TEAMTalk, talks between sporting director Andrea Berta and Saka’s camp have been going smoothly.

Saka will reportedly sign a long-term contract at Arsenal, with little left to finalise on his deal to keep him at the club until 2031.

The report claims that Saka will become the club’s first £300,000-a-week player in their history.

Berta has done an outstanding job in handing over deals to William Saliba, Gabriel, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in recent months, and Saka will soon join the list.

Who else is on the list for a new Arsenal contract?

© Imago / News Images

The report further claims that Berta is advancing in talks with Jurrien Timber, who has been enjoying an outstanding form this season.

Timber has shown his versatility by playing in multiple roles under Arteta, and he will reportedly be rewarded for his impressive performance.

Likewise, the Gunners have also reportedly held talks with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice ahead of new deals in 2026.

While Rice has been simply superb for the club since his big-money move, Odegaard has struggled with injuries in recent years.